AKVA : 2022 q3 akva group presentation

Q3 2022 Presentation
Klepp, 4 November 2022
Knut Nesse, CEO Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO
Agenda|Q3 2022
Highlights and
Financial
Q&A
Outlook
Performance
Session
Knut Nesse, CEO
Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO
Highlights|Q3 2022
Operation
Innovation
Key figures|Q3 2022
Revenue
EBITDA
840 MNOK
25 MNOK
115
840
105
771
806
738
637
79
71
25
Q3 18
Q3 19
Q3 20
Q3 21
Q3 22
* Note: EBITDA of MNOK 25 in Q3 22 is impacted by MNOK 58 in costs related to restructuring and cost saving programs
EBIT
-59MNOK
66
58
44
32
-59
Q3 18 Q3 19 Q3 20 Q3 21 Q3 22
