  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. AKVA group ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKVA   NO0003097503

AKVA GROUP ASA

(AKVA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:01 2022-11-04 am EDT
51.80 NOK   -5.82%
05:16aAkva : 2022 q3 akva group report
PU
05:16aAkva : 2022 q3 akva group presentation
PU
03:01aAkva Group Asa : Q3 2022 financial reporting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKVA : 2022 q3 akva group presentation

11/04/2022 | 05:16am EDT
Q3 2022 Presentation

Klepp, 4 November 2022

Knut Nesse, CEO Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO

Pioneering a better future

Agenda|Q3 2022

Highlights and

Financial

Q&A

Outlook

Performance

Session

Knut Nesse, CEO

Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO

Pioneering a better future

Highlights|Q3 2022

Operation

  • High activity with revenue of MNOK 840 in the quarter
  • EBIT impacted by MNOK 98 in provisions for restructuring and cost saving programs
  • Acceptable profitability within Sea Based and Digital but still challenging profit margins in Land Based
  • New resource tax will most likely have negative impact on the activity level on short and medium term
  • Write down of loan to AquaCon impacting financial items by MNOK 28 in the quarter

Pioneering a better future

Innovation

  • Despite cost related headwinds investments in the three innovation agendas continue as planned
  • Solid progression on developing Digital solutions and in line with strategic ambitions
  • High focus on further strengthening of Land Based capabilities and technology

Key figures|Q3 2022

Revenue

EBITDA

840 MNOK

25 MNOK

115

840

105

771

806

738

637

79

71

25

Q3 18

Q3 19

Q3 20

Q3 21

Q3 22

Q3 18

Q3 19

Q3 20

Q3 21

Q3 22

* Note: EBITDA of MNOK 25 in Q3 22 is impacted by MNOK 58 in costs related to restructuring and cost saving programs

Pioneering a better future

EBIT

-59MNOK

66

58

44

32

-59

Q3 18 Q3 19 Q3 20 Q3 21 Q3 22

  • Note: Negative EBIT of MNOK 59 in Q3 22 is impacted by MNOK 98 in costs related to restructuring and cost saving programs

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

