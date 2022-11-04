AKVA : 2022 q3 akva group report

High activity level but challenging profitability
Third quarter 2022 - HIGHLIGHTS
-
Quarterly revenue of MNOK 840, 14% increase compared to Q3 2021
-
Order intake of MNOK 650, up from MNOK 616 in Q3 2021
-
Cost saving target set to MNOK 100 and estimated 70% to be implemented by the end of Q4 2022
-
Profitability negative impacted by accruals for restructuring and cost saving programs ("restructuring costs")
-
EBITDA of MNOK 25, decrease from MNOK 79 in Q3 2021. Excluding restructuring costs EBITDA was MNOK 83 in Q3 2022
-
EBIT of MNOK -59, down from MNOK 32 in Q3 2021. Excluding restructuring costs EBIT was MNOK 39 in Q3 2022
-
Write down of loan AquaCon is impacting financial costs by MNOK 28 in the quarter
YTD 2022 - HIGLIGHTS
-
EBIT of -42 MNOK and down from 101* MNOK in first three quarters in 2021. Excluding restructuring costs EBIT YTD 2022 is MNOK 56
* Costs of MNOK 49,7 related to cyber-attack in Q1 21 are excluded
-
Profitability in 2022 is negatively impacted by supply chain restrictions, high inflation rates and one-time cost provisions
-
Order intake of MNOK 2,525, increase from MNOK 2,147 in first three quarters in 2021
-
Order backlog of MNOK 1,579, 9% decrease compared to end of Q3 2021
-
A dividend of NOK 1 per share was paid in Q1 2022
Order intake, revenues, and profits for the Group
(Figures in brackets = 2021 unless other is specified)
Operations and profit
In 2021 the COVID-19 restrictions impacted our operations negatively during the first half year. The travel restrictions were lifted at the end of Q2 2021 and the impact from the restrictions were limited in the second half of 2021 and onwards.
At the end of 2021 AKVA group experienced challenging profit margins due to high cost inflations and global supply chain restrictions. This has been further intensified in 2022 due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Examples include increased freight rates, high energy prices and increased price level on raw materials and key components in general. The estimated P&L impact from the high cost inflations in the first half year was MNOK 57. Furthermore, the global instability has a negative impact on the net working capital in 2022 and especially for inventory levels. The increased inventory levels are partly related to higher price levels and partly to secure supplies for our production facilities and products. The situation has normalized somewhat in Q3 2022 but is still considered to be uncertain going forward.
Quarterly order intake
|
Year
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Quarter
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
1)
|
762
|
644
|
694
|
591
|
686
|
738
|
559
|
602
|
569
|
735
|
563
|
695
|
759
|
704
|
450
|
Sea Based
|
Land Based
|
300
|
77
|
50
|
218
|
10
|
235
|
72
|
385
|
69
|
116
|
33
|
21
|
254
|
96
|
167
|
2)
|
44
|
38
|
33
|
19
|
13
|
21
|
16
|
27
|
14
|
29
|
19
|
27
|
35
|
28
|
32
|
Digital
|
Total
|
1 107
|
760
|
778
|
828
|
709
|
994
|
647
|
1 014
|
651
|
880
|
616
|
742
|
1 048
|
827
|
650
-
AKVA Marine Services backlog is reduced from MNOK 79 in Q2 2021 to MNOK 0 in Q3 2021, which impacted the order intake in Q3 2021 negatively by MNOK 47 due to disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2021.
-
Digital includes order intake related to Wise lausnir ehf until disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2019.
Order intake was MNOK 650 in Q3 2022 compared to MNOK 616 in Q3 2021.
Quarterly financials
|
Year
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Quarter
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Revenue
|
852
|
798
|
771
|
655
|
752
|
862
|
806
|
757
|
719
|
832
|
738
|
833
|
849
|
907
|
840
Revenues in Q3 2022 ended at MNOK 840 compared to MNOK 738 in Q3 2021, an increase of 14%.
The Sea Based segment experienced an increase in revenue compared to Q3 2021 of 13%, whilst the Digital and Land Based segments experienced an increase in revenues compared to Q3 2021 of 26% and 17%, respectively.
Depreciation and amortization for the quarter were MNOK 85 compared to MNOK 47 in the same quarter last year. The increase is related to impairment of right-of-use
asset and other fixed assets of MNOK 40 in the Land Based business area as a part of the ongoing restructuring process.
EBITDA decreased from MNOK 79 in Q3 2021 to MNOK 25 in Q3 2022. EBIT was MNOK -59, down from MNOK 32 in Q3 2021 Profitability was negatively impacted by cost related to restructuring process and cost savings programs. Total EBIT impact was MNOK 98 while EBITDA impact was MNOK 58.
Net financial items were MNOK -49, compared to MNOK -13 in the third quarter last year. The main reason for this decrease is write off loan to AquaCon MNOK -28 and negative market value adjustment of the Group's investment in Nordic Aqua Partners of MNOK 6.3, compared to MNOK 0 in Q3 2021.
Profit before tax ended at MNOK -108, down from MNOK 19 in Q3 2021.
Estimated tax expenses were MNOK -16 in the quarter compared to MNOK 5 last year and Net Profit decreased from MNOK 14 last year to MNOK -93 in Q3 2022.
Business Segments & other information
The information below shows AKVA group's three business segments, Sea Based Technology, Land Based Technology and Digital (ref. notes to the interim financial statements).
Revenue per segment
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue per segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
907
|
|
806
|
|
|
832
|
833
|
849
|
840
|
|
757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
719
|
738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
650
|
676
|
736
|
Sea Based
|
694
|
580
|
|
716
|
681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
590
|
603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land Based
|
96
|
157
|
115
|
97
|
115
|
161
|
151
|
145
|
134
|
Digital
|
|
21
|
21
|
26
|
25
|
16
|
20
|
14
|
18
|
20
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
Sea Based Technology (SBT)
SBT revenue for Q3 2022 ended at MNOK 681 (603). EBITDA and EBIT for the segment in Q3 ended at MNOK 79 (70) and MNOK 44 (29), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 11.5% (11.6%) and 6.4% (4.7%), respectively. The profitability was negative impacted from cost accruals related to restructuring and cost savings programs of MNOK 11 in the quarter.
Order intake in Q3 2022 was MNOK 450 compared to MNOK 563 in Q3 2021. Order backlog ended at MNOK 672 compared to MNOK 808 last year. The reduction is mainly related to the Nordic region.
The revenue in the Nordic region ended at MNOK 381 (338). The order intake was MNOK 214 (339) in the third quarter.
In the Americas region, the revenue was MNOK 186, which is an increase from 140 MNOK in the third quarter last year. The order intake was MNOK 115 (190) in the third quarter.
Europe and Middle East (EME) had a revenue of MNOK 114 in Q3 2022, compared to the revenue of MNOK 125 in the third quarter last year. The reduction is related to loss of activity towards the Russian market. The order intake was MNOK 126 (40) in the third quarter.
Land Based Technology (LBT)
Revenues for the second quarter were MNOK 134 (115). EBITDA and EBIT ended at MNOK -63 (7) and MNOK -106 (4), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were -46.6% (5.7%) and -78.9% (3.4%). The profitability was negative impacted from cost accruals related to restructuring and cost savings programs of MNOK 87 in the quarter.
Order intake in Q3 2022 was MNOK 167 compared to MNOK 34 in Q3 2021. Order backlog ended at MNOK 812, compared to MNOK 867 last year.
Digital (DI)
The revenue in the segment was MNOK 25 (20) in Q3 2022. EBITDA and EBIT ended at MNOK 9 (3) and MNOK 3 (0), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 38% (13%) and 11.5% (-1.6%). The increased profit margins are primarily related to higher activity level. The order intake was MNOK 24 (12) in the third quarter.
Revenue per region
Nordic and Americas had an increase in revenues compared to the same quarter last year of 14% (Nordic) and 33% (Americas). Europe and Middle East (EME) had a decrease in activity level this quarter of -9% compared to the same quarter last year, and due to the situation in Russia.
