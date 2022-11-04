AKVA : 2022 q3 akva group report

Write down of loan AquaCon is impacting financial costs by MNOK 28 in the quarter

EBITDA of MNOK 25, decrease from MNOK 79 in Q3 2021. Excluding restructuring costs EBITDA was MNOK 83 in Q3 2022

Cost saving target set to MNOK 100 and estimated 70% to be implemented by the end of Q4 2022

Order intake of MNOK 2,525, increase from MNOK 2,147 in first three quarters in 2021

Order intake, revenues, and profits for the Group

(Figures in brackets = 2021 unless other is specified)

Operations and profit

In 2021 the COVID-19 restrictions impacted our operations negatively during the first half year. The travel restrictions were lifted at the end of Q2 2021 and the impact from the restrictions were limited in the second half of 2021 and onwards.

At the end of 2021 AKVA group experienced challenging profit margins due to high cost inflations and global supply chain restrictions. This has been further intensified in 2022 due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Examples include increased freight rates, high energy prices and increased price level on raw materials and key components in general. The estimated P&L impact from the high cost inflations in the first half year was MNOK 57. Furthermore, the global instability has a negative impact on the net working capital in 2022 and especially for inventory levels. The increased inventory levels are partly related to higher price levels and partly to secure supplies for our production facilities and products. The situation has normalized somewhat in Q3 2022 but is still considered to be uncertain going forward.

Quarterly order intake

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 1) 762 644 694 591 686 738 559 602 569 735 563 695 759 704 450 Sea Based Land Based 300 77 50 218 10 235 72 385 69 116 33 21 254 96 167 2) 44 38 33 19 13 21 16 27 14 29 19 27 35 28 32 Digital Total 1 107 760 778 828 709 994 647 1 014 651 880 616 742 1 048 827 650

AKVA Marine Services backlog is reduced from MNOK 79 in Q2 2021 to MNOK 0 in Q3 2021, which impacted the order intake in Q3 2021 negatively by MNOK 47 due to disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2021. Digital includes order intake related to Wise lausnir ehf until disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2019.

Order intake was MNOK 650 in Q3 2022 compared to MNOK 616 in Q3 2021.

Quarterly financials

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Revenue 852 798 771 655 752 862 806 757 719 832 738 833 849 907 840

Revenues in Q3 2022 ended at MNOK 840 compared to MNOK 738 in Q3 2021, an increase of 14%.

The Sea Based segment experienced an increase in revenue compared to Q3 2021 of 13%, whilst the Digital and Land Based segments experienced an increase in revenues compared to Q3 2021 of 26% and 17%, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter were MNOK 85 compared to MNOK 47 in the same quarter last year. The increase is related to impairment of right-of-use

