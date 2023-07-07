AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2023 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday August 11th, 2023, at 10:00 CET.

Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.

In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed.

Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230811_2/

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to abekkeheien@akvagroup.com

Dated: 7 July 2023

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





