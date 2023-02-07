Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  AKVA group ASA
  News
  Summary
    AKVA   NO0003097503

AKVA GROUP ASA

(AKVA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:47:29 2023-02-06 am EST
71.00 NOK   -0.28%
01:30aAkva Group Asa : Land Based contract signed
AQ
02/06Akva : develops the world's first recycled pen
PU
01/25Akva : Cooperation on solutions for deep farming
PU
Summary 
Summary

AKVA group ASA: Land Based contract signed

02/07/2023 | 01:32am EST
With reference to the stock notice of November 20 2020 AKVA group ASA (AKVA) is currently executing a RAS contract for Nordic Aqua Partners (NOAP) for the 4,000 tonnes (phase 1) full grow-out facility in Ningbo, China.

AKVA has now been awarded a new RAS contract with NOAP for the next 4,000 tonnes (phase 2). Estimated contract value is EUR 40 million and the contract will be added to AKVA’s order backlog in Q1 2023.

AKVA has also signed the RAS contract for the additional 12,000 tonnes if NOAP decides to realise the project.

Dated: 7 February 2023
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkohn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 7 February 2023 at 07:30 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and  service partner that deliver technology and  services  that  helps  solve  biological  challenges within the aquaculture industry.  Good operational performance and  fish welfare ensures sustainability and  profitability  for  the  customer.  This  is  the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture  knowledge, extensive experience and  a high capacity for innovation characterizes  and enables us to deliver the  best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.


Financials
Sales 2022 3 300 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2022 -98,5 M -9,53 M -9,53 M
Net Debt 2022 538 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 583 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 499
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart AKVA GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
AKVA group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKVA GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 71,00 NOK
Average target price 76,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Hans Kristian Mong Chairman
Frode Teigen Director
Kristin Reitan Husebø Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKVA GROUP ASA24.56%250
BAKKAFROST-1.22%3 538
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA6.93%927
FRØY ASA21.21%510
ICELANDIC SALMON AS3.33%472
MÅSØVAL AS7.26%392