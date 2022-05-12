Log in
AKVA group ASA: Minutes from annual general meeting

05/12/2022 | 11:50am EDT
The annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA was held today, 12 May 2022. The minutes from the meeting are attached to this notice and will be made available on the company's website, https://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/general-meeting.

All items on the agenda were approved.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Nesse   Chief Executive Officer

  Phone:       +47 51 77 85 00

  Mobile:      +47 91 37 62 20

  E-mail:      knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn   Chief Financial Officer

  Phone:           +47 51 77 85 00

  Mobile:          +47 98 20 67 76

  E-mail:          rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


