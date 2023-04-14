Advanced search
    AKVA   NO0003097503

AKVA GROUP ASA

(AKVA)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:20 2023-04-13 am EDT
57.00 NOK    0.00%
Akva Group Asa : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
02:00aAkva Group Asa : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
03/15Akva Group Asa : Annual Report 2022
GL
AKVA group ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

04/14/2023 | 02:01am EDT
The shareholders in AKVA group ASA are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at 17:00 hours (CEST) on Thursday, 11 May 2023.

Please find enclosed the notice of the Annual General Meeting including attendance form and proxy forms, the Board's report on salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee. The documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including the Annual Report for 2022, are available on the company's website https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/general-meeting/.

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only. Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting via video link are asked to notify the company by email to investorrelations@akvagroup.com no later than Monday, 8 May 2023, at 12:00 (CEST). Such shareholders will then receive an invite to the meeting together with information on digital attendance and voting. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the General Meeting by granting a proxy to the chairman of the Board, with or without voting instructions. For further details on how to attend the General Meeting, see page 5 of the attached notice.

Dated: 14 April 2023
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut NesseChief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com

 

Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


