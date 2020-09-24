Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AKWEL    AKW   FR0000053027

AKWEL

(AKW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/24 11:30:00 am
13.32 EUR   -4.17%
12:10pAKWEL : posts net earnings of 20.2 million in the first half of 2020
PU
11:50aAKWEL : H1 2020 income
PU
11:45aAKWEL : Posts Net Earnings of 20.2 Million in the First Half of 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKWEL : posts net earnings of 20.2 million in the first half of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

In the first half of 2020, AKWEL posted a consolidated turnover of €387.0 million, down by 31.7% when comparing published figures and by 31.0% when taking exchange rates and scope as constants.

The current operating income was down by 48.2% in the first half year, at €24.3 million, representing a fall of 2 points in the current operating margin at 6.3% of turnover.

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Akwel SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 16:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AKWEL
12:10pAKWEL : posts net earnings of 20.2 million in the first half of 2020
PU
11:50aAKWEL : H1 2020 income
PU
11:45aAKWEL : Posts Net Earnings of 20.2 Million in the First Half of 2020
AQ
11:45aAKWEL : Posts Net Earnings of 20.2 Million in the First Half of 2020
GL
07/30AKWEL : H1 2020 Sales
PU
07/30AKWEL : PUBLICATION OF TURNOVER FIGURES FOR THE 1st HALF OF 2020
AQ
07/30AKWEL : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/14AKWEL : and Tallano form partnership to scale up and commercialise an innovative..
PU
06/30AKWEL : And tallano form partnership to scale up and commercialise an innovative..
GL
06/08AKWEL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 865 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
Net income 2020 15,0 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net cash 2020 16,4 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 372 M 434 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 11 871
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart AKWEL
Duration : Period :
AKWEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKWEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,43 €
Last Close Price 13,90 €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mathieu Xavier Coutier President-Management Board
André Coutier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Thomasset Vice Chairman-Management Board & Finance Director
Geneviève Coutier Director-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Job Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKWEL-31.19%434
CUMMINS INC.13.44%29 959
RHEINMETALL-26.68%3 779
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.9.56%2 673
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-17.60%1 708
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC24.94%1 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group