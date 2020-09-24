AKWEL : posts net earnings of 20.2 million in the first half of 2020

In the first half of 2020, AKWEL posted a consolidated turnover of €387.0 million, down by 31.7% when comparing published figures and by 31.0% when taking exchange rates and scope as constants.

The current operating income was down by 48.2% in the first half year, at €24.3 million, representing a fall of 2 points in the current operating margin at 6.3% of turnover.

