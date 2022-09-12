Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Akzo Nobel India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500710   INE133A01011

AKZO NOBEL INDIA LIMITED

(500710)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
2016.05 INR   -0.27%
02:40aAKZO NOBEL INDIA : AGM 22 - presentation made by MD
PU
08/18AKZO NOBEL INDIA : AGM 2022 Transcript
PU
08/18AKZO NOBEL INDIA : AGM 2022 Minutes
PU
Akzo Nobel India : AGM 22 - presentation made by MD

09/12/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Akzo Nobel India Ltd. - Annual General Meeting

5th Aug 2022

Agenda

About Us

Business Environment

Our Strategy and Performance

Our Purpose - People. Planet. Paint

ESG - a key focus area

Conclusion

2

About Us

About AkzoNobel

  • €9,587 mn revenue in 2021, 3rd largest in global Paints & Coatings industry
  • 11.4% Return on Sales in 2021
  • 150+ countries
  • ~32,800 employees
  • Recipient of the Terra Carta seal, the only Paints & Coatings company to receive the honour
  • Expanding leadership position through strategic acquisitions - Grupo Orbis (South & Central America), Lankwitzer Lackfabrik's Aluminum wheel liquid coatings

business (Germany), Kansai Paint's

Africa business

4

Akzo Nobel India at a glance

Mohali

~1,460 employees

5 manufacturing sites; Capacity augmentation & expansion plans in place

5 offices

Scale up of distribution with increased numeric reach and tinting machines penetration

(~20,000 retailers, ~15,000 tinting machines)

~4,000 B2B customers

World-class Color Centre for ASC* in Bangalore

Low-cost Innovation Centre driving differentiated products in Thane

Gurgaon

Paints Office

- Delhi

Gwalior

Paints

Mumbai

Paints & Coatings

R&D

West - Mumbai

South- Chennai

Paints & Coatings

NOIDA

Colour Centre & Coatings Office

East - Kolkata

Hyderabad

Paints

Bangalore - Coatings

R&D, Office

Offices

Manufacturing sites

* ASC - Automotive & Specialty Coatings

R&D

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 38 986 M 490 M 490 M
Net income 2023 3 643 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 3,97%
Capitalization 91 812 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 467
Free-Float 19,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 016,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Rajgopal Managing Director & Executive Director
R. Krishna Chief Financial Officer & Director
Oscar Wezenbeek Non-Executive Chairman
Harshi Rastogi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Hemant Sahai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL INDIA LIMITED-1.88%1 153
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-31.75%61 949
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED1.74%41 469
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-25.71%30 106
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.36%18 108
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.12%12 363