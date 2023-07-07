Overview
Annexure II-A
Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)
(In terms of Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015)
This BRS Report follows the National Voluntary Guidelines on social, environmental and economic responsibilities of business, as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, which laid down the following principles:
SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES
- Details of the Listed Entity
1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity:
L24292WB1954PLC021516
Principle# P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
Description
Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is Ethical, Transparent and Accountable
Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe
Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains
Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive to all its stakeholders
Businesses should respect and promote human rights
Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment
Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent
Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development
Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner
2.
Name of the Listed Entity: Akzo Nobel India Limited
3.
Year of Incorporation: 1954
4.
Registered Office address: Geetanjali Apartment, 1st Floor,
8-B, Middleton Street, Kolkata 700 071, India
5.
Corporate Office address: 9th Floor, Magnum Towers 1,
Sector 58, Gurugram 122 011, India
6.
E-mail id : investor.india@akzonobel.com
7.
Telephone : 0124 4852400
8.
Website : www.akzonobel.co.in
9.
Financial year for which reporting is being done :
April 2022- March 2023
10.
Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed :
BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited
11.
Paid-up Capital: H455.4 million
12. Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of
the person who may be contacted in case of any queries
on the BRSR:
Name
Krishna R
Designation
Wholetime Director and CFO
Telephone number
0124-4852400
investor.india@akzonobel.com
13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on
a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together):
The disclosures under this report are made on a consolidated basis.
- Products/Services
14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):
- Description of Main No. Activity
1 Manufacturing
Description of Business Activity
% of Turnover of the entity
Manufacture and sale of paints,
100%
varnishes, enamels or lacquers
15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
S.
Product/Service
NIC Code
% of total Turnover contributed
No.
1
Paints, varnishes, enamels or
20221
100%
lacquers
III.
Operations
16.
Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:
Location
Number of plants
Number of offices
Number of Depots/
Total
Sales locations
National
5
4
28
37
International
-
2
2
4
17.
Markets served by the entity:
- Number of locations
Locations
Number
National (No. of States)
24
International (No. of Countries)
4
- What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? Exports contribute ~5% of the total turnover of the entity.
- A brief on types of customers
We serve broadly 3 types of consumers as below:
- Homeowners/Dealers/Distributors/Painters: We offer a wide range of essential products for every situation and surface, including paints, lacquers and varnishes
- Institutions/Builders/Contractors: Dulux professional range of products serve the builder segment & other institutional decorative paint users.
- Industrial users: The industrial paints cater to the needs of automotive, consumer durables, structures, machinery, equipment etc.
IV. Employees
18. Details as at the end of the Financial Year
Employees and workers (including differently abled)
Total*
Male
%
Female
%
No. of Employees
1,212
1,047
86%
165
14%
Permanent
1,212
1,047
86%
165
14%
Others
-
-
-
-
-
No. of Workers
506
497
98%
9
2%
Permanent
282
282
100%
0
-
Others
224
215
96%
9
4%
1,718
1,544
90%
174
10%
Total
Permanent
1,494
1,329
89%
165
11%
Others
224
215
96%
9
4%
*Including 3 differently abled male permanent employees
19.
Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women
Total (A)
No. and percentage of Females
No. (B)
% (B / A)
Board of Directors
6
1
17%
Key Management Personnel
3
1
33%
20.
Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers
Permanent Employees
Workers
Male
15%
1%
2022-23
Female
11%
-
Total
15%
1%
2021-22
2020-21
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
11%
13%
11%
25%
19%
24%
2%
-
2%
12%
-
12%
For details refer Human Resources and Risk & Opportunities Section under Management Discussion and Analysis
- Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
21. (a) Names of holding subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures
Name of the holding /
Indicate whether
holding/
S.
subsidiary / associate
Subsidiary/
% of shares held by listed entity
No.
companies / joint ventures
Associate/ Joint
(A)
Venture
1
Akzo Nobel N.V., Netherlands
Ultimate Holding
74.76% through its wholly owned
Company
subsidiaries Imperial Chemical
Industries Limited, United Kingdom
and Akzo Nobel Coatings
International B.V., Netherlands
2
ICI Research & Technology
Subsidiary
25% voting rights, effective control
Centre (company limited by
Company
is exercised through voting rights of
guarantee)
related parties.
Does the entity indicated at column A, participate in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the listed entity? (Yes/No)
Yes
Yes
VI. CSR Details
22. (i) Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013: Yes
- Turnover (in H mn)38,021
- Net worth (in H mn)13,156
VII. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances
23. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:
Stakeholder group from whom complaint is received
Communities
Grievance Redressal Mechanism in Place (Yes/ No) (If Yes, then provide web-link for grievance redress policy)
Email: customercare.india@ akzonobel.com
FY 2022-23
Current Financial Year
No. of
No.of
complaints
complaints
filed
pending
Remarks
resolution
during the
at close of
year
the year
FY 2021-22
Previous Financial Year
No. of
No.of
complaints
complaints
filed
pending
Remarks
resolution
during the
at close of
year
the year
Investors (other than shareholders)
Helpline: 1800 3000 4455; Through local NGO partners Email: investor.india@akzonobel.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stakeholder
Grievance Redressal
group from
Mechanism in Place (Yes/
whom
No) (If Yes, then provide
complaint is
web-link for grievance
received
redress policy)
FY 2022-23
Current Financial Year
No. of
No.of
complaints
complaints
filed
pending
Remarks
during the
resolution
at close of
year
the year
FY 2021-22
Previous Financial Year
No. of
No.of
complaints
complaints
filed
pending
Remarks
resolution
during the
at close of
year
the year
Shareholders
Employees and workers Customers *
Value Chain Partners
SEBI, Stock Exchange, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent,
Email:
investor.india@akzonobel.com Speak up (Vigil Mechanism)
Email: customercare.india@ akzonobel.com
Helpline: 1800 3000 4455
Email: customercare.india@ akzonobel.com
Helpline: 1800 3000 4455
10
5
2,441
-
-
3
639
-
-
10
-
-
7
4
-
1,822
194
-
-
-
-
-
*Company has tracked & reviewed Customer Complaints for FY 2022-23 for all the Business units
24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues
Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along- with its financial implications.
Please refer Risks & Opportunities in the Management Discussion and Analysis section.
SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES
Disclosure Questions
P 1
P 2
P 3
P 4
P 5
P 6
P 7
P 8
P 9
Policy and management processes
1.
a. Whether your entity's policy/policies cover each
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
principle and its core elements of the NGRBCs#
b. Has the policy been approved by the Board?
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
c. Web Link of the Policies, if available
https://akzonobel.co.in/corporate-governance.php#policy
2.
Whether the entity has translated the policy into
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
procedures*
3.
Do the enlisted policies extend to your value chain
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
partners?
4.
Name of the national and international codes/
Your
Company's
manufacturing facilities and office premises have well
certifications/ labels/ standards (e.g. Forest
defined Environment, Health, Safety and Quality Management systems
Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance,
in place with stringent internal standards and are also certified with
Trustee) standards (e.g. SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO,
international standards
BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped to each
ISO 45001 (OHSAS)- Occupational Health and safety Management system
principle.
ISO 9001- Quality Management system
ISO 14001- Environmental Management system
Our products are certified as per BIS
5.
Specific commitments, goals and targets set by the
Globally, AkzoNobel is committed to the following by 2030-
entity with defined timelines, if any.
• reduce our carbon emissions by 50%
• utilize 100% of our energy requirements from renewable sources
• move towards zero waste
6.
Performance of the entity against the specific
Your Company follows a series of Environmental Performance Indicators
commitments, goals and targets alongwith, reasons
(as referred in various places of this report) to monitor its efforts for
in case the same are not met
sustainable use of natural resources in manufacturing.
Governance, leadership and oversight
7.
Statement by director responsible for the business
Refer Chairman and MD statements
responsibility report, highlighting ESG related
challenges, targets and achievements
8.
Details of the highest authority responsible for
The Board of Directors of the Company oversee the implementation of the
implementation and oversight of the Business
Business Responsibility Policy(ies).
Responsibility policy (ies).
The sustainability agenda of your Company is spread across various Board
Committees.
9.
Does the entity have a specified Committee of the
No specified committee. However, the Managing Director is responsible for
Board/ Director responsible for decision making on
decision making on sustainability related issues
sustainability related issues?
10. Details of Review of NGRBCs by the Company:
Subject for Review
Performance against above policies and follow up action**
Compliance with statutory requirements of relevance to the principles, and rectification of any non- compliances
Indicate whether review was undertaken by
Director / Committee of the Board/Any otherFrequency Committee
P 1 P 2 P 3 P 4 P 5 P 6 P 7 P 8 P 9 P 1 P 2 P 3 P 4 P 5 P 6 P 7 P 8 P 9
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
C/B
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
