Description

Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is Ethical, Transparent and Accountable

Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe

Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains

Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive to all its stakeholders

Businesses should respect and promote human rights

Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment

Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent

Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development

Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner