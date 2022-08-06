Log in
    500710   INE133A01011

AKZO NOBEL INDIA LIMITED

(500710)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
1903.75 INR   -0.44%
Akzo Nobel India : Outcome of AGM 2022

08/06/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Akzo Nobel India Limited

6 August 2022

Department of Corporate Services

BSE Limited

1st floor, New Trading Ring

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: 500710

Dear Sir,

The Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Sandra (E) Mumbai - 400051 Symbol: AKZOINDIA

Sub: Outcome of AGM - pursuant to Regulation 30 and 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Friday, 5th August 2022 at 1430 hours through video conferencing/other audio visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to transact the business(es) mentioned in the Notice dated 27th May 2022 convening the AGM .

We h ereb>V submIt. th e foII owing d ocumen s:

Description

Annexure

Summary of the proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Part A

Annexure-A

of the Schedule Ill under regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR

Regulations

Annexure-B

Voting results of the AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of the

SEBI LODR Regulations

Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer dated 6th August

Annexure-C

2022 on remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM, pursuant

to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule

20 of the (Manaqement and Administration) Rules, 2014

The above details will also be available on the website of the Company (www.akzonobel.co.in) and the website of National Securities Depository Limited (www.evoting.nsdl.com)

Further, the recording of the webcast of the AGM has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.akzonobel.co.in and can be accessed through the following link: https://akzonobel.co.in/investors.php#agm-m

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Akzo Nobel India Limited

Hara��

Company Secretary

Membership#A13642

Ma-lroo.ler&�li!loor

T +91 124 485 2400

Golf Course Extension Road, Sector-58

www.ak.zonobel.co.in

Gurugram - 122 011

Haryana, India

Reg1s1ered Office : Geelan1all Apartment. 1st Floor. 8-B, M1ddlelon Streel, Kolkata - 700 071 CIN: L24292WB1954PLC021516

Akzo Nobel India Limited

Annexure-A

BRIEF PROCEEDINGS OF THE 68th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM'}

OF AKZO NOBEL INDIA LIMITED

The 68th AGM of the Company was held on Friday, 5th August 2022, through video conferencing/other Audio Visual Means in accordance the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting commenced at 1430 hours.

Mr Oscar Wezenbeek, Chairman of the Company, chaired the proceedings of the meeting.

The requisite quorum being present through Video Conferencing/other audio visual means, the Chairman called the meeting to order. All directors were present in the meeting. The Statutory, Secretarial and Cost Auditors were also present in the meeting.

The Chairman welcomed all the Directors and shareholders of the Company to the AGM.

He then introduced all the Directors and acknowledged the attendance of Auditors in the meeting. The Chairman welcomed Mr R Krishna who joined the Board as the Wholetime Director and CFO on 1st December 2021.

Before starting the formal business of the meeting, he made a speech to the shareholders where he highlighted the economic environment, innovation and growth, powerful performance on Grow and Deliver ambition, key initiatives including those with respect to sustainability, CSR and the way forward for the company.

After this the Managing Director of the Company, Mr Rajiv Rajgopal made a presentation sharing business highlights and the strategy of the company.

After the presentation, Chairman continued the proceedings and informed that the Notice of the AGM together with the financial statements and the reports of the board of directors and auditors for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 were sent to the members by email and a public notice was published in the newspapers. Since there were no adverse remarks, these were taken as read.

Thereafter he requested the members to raise their questions/express their views. A total of 9 speaker shareholders spoke/raised queries/made comments on the financial performance and other relevant matters of the Company.

The Chairman thanked all the members for their participation at the AGM and for their constructive suggestions and observations. Thereafter, the Chairman, the

Magnum Towers, 9th Floor

T +91 124 485 2400

Golf Course Extension Road, Sector-58

www.akzonobel.co.in

Gurugram - 122 011

Haryana, India

Registered Office. GeetanJah Apartment. 1st Floor. 8-8, Middlelon Street, Kolkata 700 071 CIN· L24292W81954PLC021516

Akzo Nobel India Limited

Managing

Director/CFO

answered/responded/clarified

all

the

questions/comments.

Thereafter, the Chairman took up the following items of business, as per the

Notice convening the 68th AGM of the Company dated 27 May, 2022:

SI. No.

Agenda item/Resolution

Category

Ordinary Business

  • Adoption of the Financial statements of the Ordinary Resolution Company for the Financial year ended 31st

March 2022 together with the reports of the

2

Board of Directors and Auditors'

Confirmation of Interim Dividend and declaration Ordinary Resolution

of final dividend on equity shares for the

financial vear ended 31st March 2022.

  • Re-appointmentof Mr Oscar Wezenbeek (DIN Ordinary Resolution 08432564) - as a Director who retires by rotation
    and offers himself for re-appointment.

Special Business

  • Reappointment of Mrs Smriti Rekha Vijay (DIN Special Resolution 03305041) as an Independent Director for a
    period of 3 (three) years from August 16, 2022 to Auaust 15, 2025.
  • Ratification of remuneration payable to M/s Ordinary Resolution Chandra Wadhwa & Co., Cost Accountants
    (Firm Registration Number 000239) Cost Auditors for the financial year ending 31st March 2023.

The chairman then invited the members present, who did not cast their votes through remote e-voting, to cast their votes electronically during the AGM. He informed the members that voting on the NSDL platform would be available for next 30 minutes to enable the members to cast their votes.

On completion of the e-voting process, the meeting concluded at 1658 hours

All the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed with requisite majority. Detailed voting results for the votes cast through remote e-voting and electronic voting at the AGM on the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM are enclosed.

Magnum Towers, 9th Floor Golf Course Extension Road, Sector-58 Gurugram - 122 011 Haryana, India

T +91 124 485 2400 www.akzonobel.co.in

Regrstered Office: GeetanJall Apartment, 1st Floor, 8-6, Middleton Street. Kolkata - 700 071 CIN· L24292WB1954PLC021516

Voting Results

Annexure-B

AKZO NOBEL INDIA LIMITED

Date of 68th Annual General Meeting

5th August, 2022

Total number of shareholders on record date (29/07/2022)

46,293

No of shareholders present in the Meeting either in Person

N.A.

or through Proxy

Promoters and Promoter Group

N.A.

Public

N.A.

No.of shareholders attended the Meeting through Video

78

Confeferencing

Promoters and Promoter Group

2

Public

76

Details of Agenda :

Resolution No : 1 - To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31 March 2022 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

Resolution required (Ordinary/ Special)

Ordinary

Whether Promoter/ Promoter group are interested in the

No

agenda/ resolution ?

Category

Mode of Voting

No.of shares

No.of votes

% of Votes Polled

No.of Votes -

No.of

% of Votes in

% of Votes

held

polled

on outstanding

in favour

Votes

favour on

against on

(1)

(2)

shares

(4)

against

votes polled

votes polled

(3) = [(2)/(1)]*100

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*

(7)=[(5)/(2)]

100

*100

Promoter and Promoter Group

E-Voting

34044335

34044335

100.0000

34044335

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

34044335

34044335

100.0000

34044335

0

0.0000

0.0000

Public - Institutions

E-Voting

5537075

3183217

57.4891

3183217

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

5537075

3183217

57.4891

3183217

0

0.0000

0.0000

Public -Non Institutions

E-Voting

5958904

817374

13.7169

816787

587

99.9282

0.0718

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

5958904

817374

13.7169

816787

587

99.9282

0.0718

Total

45540314

38044926

83.5412

38044339

587

99.9985

0.0015

Resolution No : 2 - To confirm interim Dividend as declared and paid and to declare final Dividend on equity shares for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Resolution required (Ordinary/ Special)

Ordinary

Whether Promoter/ Promoter group are interested in the

No

agenda/ resolution ?

Category

Mode of Voting

No.of shares

No.of votes

% of Votes Polled

No.of Votes -

No.of

% of Votes in

% of Votes

held

polled

on outstanding

in favour

Votes

favour on

against on

(1)

(2)

shares

(4)

against

votes polled

votes polled

(3) = [(2)/(1)]*100

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*

(7)=[(5)/(2)]

100

*100

Promoter and Promoter Group

E-Voting

34044335

34044335

100.0000

34044335

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0.0000

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

34044335

34044335

100.0000

34044335

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public - Institutions

E-Voting

5537075

3183217

57.4891

3183217

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

5537075

3183217

57.4891

3183217

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public -Non Institutions

E-Voting

5958904

817374

13.7169

816787

587

99.9282

0.0718

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

5958904

817374

13.7169

816787

587

99.9282

0.0718

Total

45540314

38044926

83.5412

38044339

587

99.9985

0.0015

Resolution No : 3 - To appoint a Director in place of Mr Oscar Christian Maria Józef Wezenbeek (DIN: 08432564) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Resolution required (Ordinary/ Special)

Ordinary

Whether Promoter/ Promoter group are interested in the

No

agenda/ resolution ?

Category

Mode of Voting

No.of shares

No.of votes

% of Votes Polled

No.of Votes -

No.of

% of Votes in

% of Votes

held

polled

on outstanding

in favour

Votes

favour on

against on

(1)

(2)

shares

(4)

against

votes polled

votes polled

(3) = [(2)/(1)]*100

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*

(7)=[(5)/(2)]

100

*100

Promoter and Promoter Group

E-Voting

34044335

34044335

100.0000

34044335

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

34044335

34044335

100.0000

34044335

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public - Institutions

E-Voting

5537075

3183217

57.4891

3183217

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

5537075

3183217

57.4891

3183217

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public -Non Institutions

E-Voting

5958904

817374

13.7169

801869

15505

98.1031

1.8969

Poll

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

5958904

817374

13.7169

801869

15505

98.1031

1.8969

Total

45540314

38044926

83.5412

38029421

15505

99.9592

0.0408

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
