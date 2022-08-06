Akzo Nobel India : Outcome of AGM 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex
Sandra (E) Mumbai - 400051Symbol: AKZOINDIA
Sub: Outcome of AGM - pursuant to Regulation 30 and 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is to inform you that 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Friday, 5th August 2022 at 1430 hours through video conferencing/other audio visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to transact the business(es) mentioned in the Notice dated 27th May 2022 convening the AGM .
Description
Annexure
Summary of the proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Part A
Annexure-A
of the Schedule Ill under regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR
Regulations
Annexure-B
Voting results of the AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of the
SEBI LODR Regulations
Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer dated 6th August
Annexure-C
2022 on remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM, pursuant
to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule
20 of the (Manaqement and Administration) Rules, 2014
The above details will also be available on the website of the Company (www.akzonobel.co.in) and the website of National Securities Depository Limited (www.evoting.nsdl.com)
Further, the recording of the webcast of the AGM has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.akzonobel.co.in and can be accessed through the following link: https://akzonobel.co.in/investors.php#agm-m
BRIEF PROCEEDINGS OF THE 68th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM'}
OF AKZO NOBEL INDIA LIMITED
The 68th AGM of the Company was held on Friday, 5th August 2022, through video conferencing/other Audio Visual Means in accordance the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting commenced at 1430 hours.
Mr Oscar Wezenbeek, Chairman of the Company, chaired the proceedings of the meeting.
The requisite quorum being present through Video Conferencing/other audio visual means, the Chairman called the meeting to order. All directors were present in the meeting. The Statutory, Secretarial and Cost Auditors were also present in the meeting.
The Chairman welcomed all the Directors and shareholders of the Company to the AGM.
He then introduced all the Directors and acknowledged the attendance of Auditors in the meeting. The Chairman welcomed Mr R Krishna who joined the Board as the Wholetime Director and CFO on 1st December 2021.
Before starting the formal business of the meeting, he made a speech to the shareholders where he highlighted the economic environment, innovation and growth, powerful performance on Grow and Deliver ambition, key initiatives including those with respect to sustainability, CSR and the way forward for the company.
After this the Managing Director of the Company, Mr Rajiv Rajgopal made a presentation sharing business highlights and the strategy of the company.
After the presentation, Chairman continued the proceedings and informed that the Notice of the AGM together with the financial statements and the reports of the board of directors and auditors for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 were sent to the members by email and a public notice was published in the newspapers. Since there were no adverse remarks, these were taken as read.
Thereafter he requested the members to raise their questions/express their views. A total of 9 speaker shareholders spoke/raised queries/made comments on the financial performance and other relevant matters of the Company.
The Chairman thanked all the members for their participation at the AGM and for their constructive suggestions and observations. Thereafter, the Chairman, the
Thereafter, the Chairman took up the following items of business, as per the
Notice convening the 68th AGM of the Company dated 27 May, 2022:
SI. No.
Agenda item/Resolution
Category
Ordinary Business
Adoption of the Financial statements of the Ordinary ResolutionCompany for the Financial year ended 31st
March 2022 together with the reports of the
2
Board of Directors and Auditors'
Confirmation of Interim Dividend and declaration Ordinary Resolution
of final dividend onequity shares forthe
financial vear ended 31st March 2022.
Re-appointmentof Mr Oscar Wezenbeek (DIN Ordinary Resolution08432564) - as a Director who retires by rotation
and offers himself for re-appointment.
Special Business
Reappointment of Mrs Smriti Rekha Vijay (DINSpecial Resolution03305041) as an Independent Director for a
period of 3 (three) years from August 16, 2022 to Auaust 15, 2025.
Ratification of remuneration payabletoM/s Ordinary Resolution Chandra Wadhwa& Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration Number 000239) CostAuditors for the financial year ending 31st March2023.
The chairman then invited the members present, who did not cast their votes through remote e-voting, to cast their votes electronically during the AGM. He informed the members that voting on the NSDL platform would be available for next 30 minutes to enable the members to cast their votes.
On completion of the e-voting process, the meeting concluded at 1658 hours
All the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed with requisite majority. Detailed voting results for the votes cast through remote e-voting and electronic voting at the AGM on the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM are enclosed.
Total number of shareholders on record date (29/07/2022)
46,293
No of shareholders present in the Meeting either in Person
N.A.
or through Proxy
Promoters and Promoter Group
N.A.
Public
N.A.
No.of shareholders attended the Meeting through Video
78
Confeferencing
Promoters and Promoter Group
2
Public
76
Details of Agenda :
Resolution No : 1 - To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31 March 2022 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.
Resolution required (Ordinary/ Special)
Ordinary
Whether Promoter/ Promoter group are interested in the
No
agenda/ resolution ?
Category
Mode of Voting
No.of shares
No.of votes
% of Votes Polled
No.of Votes -
No.of
% of Votes in
% of Votes
held
polled
on outstanding
in favour
Votes
favour on
against on
(1)
(2)
shares
(4)
against
votes polled
votes polled
(3) = [(2)/(1)]*100
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*
(7)=[(5)/(2)]
100
*100
Promoter and Promoter Group
E-Voting
34044335
34044335
100.0000
34044335
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
34044335
34044335
100.0000
34044335
0
0.0000
0.0000
Public - Institutions
E-Voting
5537075
3183217
57.4891
3183217
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
5537075
3183217
57.4891
3183217
0
0.0000
0.0000
Public -Non Institutions
E-Voting
5958904
817374
13.7169
816787
587
99.9282
0.0718
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
5958904
817374
13.7169
816787
587
99.9282
0.0718
Total
45540314
38044926
83.5412
38044339
587
99.9985
0.0015
Resolution No : 2 - To confirm interim Dividend as declared and paid and to declare final Dividend on equity shares for the year ended 31 March 2022.
Resolution required (Ordinary/ Special)
Ordinary
Whether Promoter/ Promoter group are interested in the
No
agenda/ resolution ?
Category
Mode of Voting
No.of shares
No.of votes
% of Votes Polled
No.of Votes -
No.of
% of Votes in
% of Votes
held
polled
on outstanding
in favour
Votes
favour on
against on
(1)
(2)
shares
(4)
against
votes polled
votes polled
(3) = [(2)/(1)]*100
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*
(7)=[(5)/(2)]
100
*100
Promoter and Promoter Group
E-Voting
34044335
34044335
100.0000
34044335
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0.0000
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
34044335
34044335
100.0000
34044335
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public - Institutions
E-Voting
5537075
3183217
57.4891
3183217
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
5537075
3183217
57.4891
3183217
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public -Non Institutions
E-Voting
5958904
817374
13.7169
816787
587
99.9282
0.0718
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
5958904
817374
13.7169
816787
587
99.9282
0.0718
Total
45540314
38044926
83.5412
38044339
587
99.9985
0.0015
Resolution No : 3 - To appoint a Director in place of Mr Oscar Christian Maria Józef Wezenbeek (DIN: 08432564) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
Resolution required (Ordinary/ Special)
Ordinary
Whether Promoter/ Promoter group are interested in the
No
agenda/ resolution ?
Category
Mode of Voting
No.of shares
No.of votes
% of Votes Polled
No.of Votes -
No.of
% of Votes in
% of Votes
held
polled
on outstanding
in favour
Votes
favour on
against on
(1)
(2)
shares
(4)
against
votes polled
votes polled
(3) = [(2)/(1)]*100
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*
(7)=[(5)/(2)]
100
*100
Promoter and Promoter Group
E-Voting
34044335
34044335
100.0000
34044335
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
34044335
34044335
100.0000
34044335
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public - Institutions
E-Voting
5537075
3183217
57.4891
3183217
0
100.0000
0.0000
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
5537075
3183217
57.4891
3183217
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public -Non Institutions
E-Voting
5958904
817374
13.7169
801869
15505
98.1031
1.8969
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Total
5958904
817374
13.7169
801869
15505
98.1031
1.8969
Total
45540314
38044926
83.5412
38029421
15505
99.9592
0.0408
