Akzo Nobel India : Outcome of AGM 2022

Annexure-A

BRIEF PROCEEDINGS OF THE 68th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM'}

OF AKZO NOBEL INDIA LIMITED

The 68th AGM of the Company was held on Friday, 5th August 2022, through video conferencing/other Audio Visual Means in accordance the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting commenced at 1430 hours.

Mr Oscar Wezenbeek, Chairman of the Company, chaired the proceedings of the meeting.

The requisite quorum being present through Video Conferencing/other audio visual means, the Chairman called the meeting to order. All directors were present in the meeting. The Statutory, Secretarial and Cost Auditors were also present in the meeting.

The Chairman welcomed all the Directors and shareholders of the Company to the AGM.

He then introduced all the Directors and acknowledged the attendance of Auditors in the meeting. The Chairman welcomed Mr R Krishna who joined the Board as the Wholetime Director and CFO on 1st December 2021.

Before starting the formal business of the meeting, he made a speech to the shareholders where he highlighted the economic environment, innovation and growth, powerful performance on Grow and Deliver ambition, key initiatives including those with respect to sustainability, CSR and the way forward for the company.

After this the Managing Director of the Company, Mr Rajiv Rajgopal made a presentation sharing business highlights and the strategy of the company.

After the presentation, Chairman continued the proceedings and informed that the Notice of the AGM together with the financial statements and the reports of the board of directors and auditors for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 were sent to the members by email and a public notice was published in the newspapers. Since there were no adverse remarks, these were taken as read.

Thereafter he requested the members to raise their questions/express their views. A total of 9 speaker shareholders spoke/raised queries/made comments on the financial performance and other relevant matters of the Company.

The Chairman thanked all the members for their participation at the AGM and for their constructive suggestions and observations. Thereafter, the Chairman, the

