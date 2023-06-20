Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Netherlands
Euronext Amsterdam
Akzo Nobel N.V.
News
Summary
AKZA
NL0013267909
AKZO NOBEL N.V.
(AKZA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
03:23:34 2023-06-20 am EDT
69.48
EUR
-2.39%
03:18a
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/13
AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/06
Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
06/20/2023 | 03:18am EDT
The analyst from JP Morgan, Chetan Udeshi, maintains his advice to sell.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
03:18a
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/13
AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/06
Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
06/05
AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
06/02
AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
06/01
AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/31
AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/30
AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/26
NBB Outdoors Implements Triplex - The Latest Innovation In Industry-Leading Anti-Corros..
AQ
05/23
Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
03:18a
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/13
AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/22
AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
10 904 M
11 914 M
11 914 M
Net income 2023
613 M
670 M
670 M
Net Debt 2023
4 356 M
4 760 M
4 760 M
P/E ratio 2023
20,4x
Yield 2023
2,90%
Capitalization
12 142 M
13 267 M
13 267 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,51x
EV / Sales 2024
1,42x
Nbr of Employees
34 800
Free-Float
98,9%
More Financials
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
71,18 €
Average target price
80,28 €
Spread / Average Target
12,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume
Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries
Chief Financial Officer
Byron Elmer Grote
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers
Member-Supervisory Board
Pamela J. Kirby
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.
13.78%
13 267
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
4.45%
63 950
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED
7.18%
38 754
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
13.79%
33 683
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
19.44%
20 547
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
-12.55%
10 986
More Results
Slave