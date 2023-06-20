Advanced search
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:23:34 2023-06-20 am EDT
69.48 EUR   -2.39%
03:18aAKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/13AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/06Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating

06/20/2023 | 03:18am EDT
The analyst from JP Morgan, Chetan Udeshi, maintains his advice to sell.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
06/05AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
06/02AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
06/01AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/31AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/30AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/26NBB Outdoors Implements Triplex - The Latest Innovation In Industry-Leading Anti-Corros..
AQ
05/23Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 10 904 M 11 914 M 11 914 M
Net income 2023 613 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2023 4 356 M 4 760 M 4 760 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 12 142 M 13 267 M 13 267 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 34 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 71,18 €
Average target price 80,28 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Pamela J. Kirby Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.13.78%13 267
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY4.45%63 950
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED7.18%38 754
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.13.79%33 683
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.44%20 547
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.55%10 986
