Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:16 2023-04-13 am EDT
73.32 EUR   -0.19%
04/13Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel and Philips welcome Damen Shipyards to pioneering antifouling partnership
PU
04/13AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
04/13AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel and Philips welcome Damen Shipyards to pioneering antifouling partnership

04/13/2023 | 10:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All three parties will now work together to build on the progress that AkzoNobel and Philips have made since first setting up the RunWell consortium in 2017. The goal is to create a fully biocide-free fouling control solution which will provide groundbreaking performance, leading to substantial economic and environmental benefits.

"As a leading global innovator, Philips is continuously developing and expanding its extensive catalog of technologies that bring opportunities for growth and innovation in many business areas," explains Jako Eleveld, Head of IP Licensing at Philips. "By offering access to our technologies through our technology licensing programs, we drive cooperation with partners that share our commitment to delivering impactful innovations. It's great to see that Philips' UV-C technology has found its way to this innovative antifouling solution, which will benefit the shipping industry while at the same time enabling a positive environmental impact."

Jasper Schuringa, Head of Corporate Venturing at Damen Shipyards, adds: "This is a very exciting project and an excellent fit with our own strategy to become the world's most sustainable shipbuilder. There's still some way to go, but the solution being developed clearly has the potential to reshape how the industry has traditionally thought about anti-fouling systems."

It was back in 2014 when Philips first started experimenting with UV-C LED technology - known from its use in water treatment and sterilization applications - but it had never been used in open water. Since joining forces with AkzoNobel, promising progress has been made to the point where trials on commercial trading vessels have taken place.

As well as continuing to improve the technology, a key next step for the consortium is vessel integration, and all three partners will now work towards creating a commercially viable solution in the near future.

"It's a challenging project, but it's also a fantastic example of the benefits of collaborative innovation," continues Slikkerveer. "By working together as a strong partnership of three complementary Dutch companies, we're confident we can combine our capabilities to deliver a sustainable solution that could completely revolutionize the fouling control industry."

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 02:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
04/13Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel and Philips welcome Damen Shipyards to pioneering antifouling par..
PU
04/13AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
04/13AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04/12Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/31Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/30AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
03/30AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/23AkzoNobel : A fairly moderate scenario
Alphavalue
03/01Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel publishes 2022 annual report
PU
03/01Akzo Nobel N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 660 M 11 782 M 11 782 M
Net income 2023 558 M 617 M 617 M
Net Debt 2023 4 110 M 4 542 M 4 542 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 12 507 M 13 823 M 13 823 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 73,32 €
Average target price 77,35 €
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.17.20%13 758
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-4.87%58 263
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-9.75%32 610
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.9.76%32 482
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.00%21 624
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.97%10 557
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer