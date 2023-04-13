Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel and Philips welcome Damen Shipyards to pioneering antifouling partnership

All three parties will now work together to build on the progress that AkzoNobel and Philips have made since first setting up the RunWell consortium in 2017. The goal is to create a fully biocide-free fouling control solution which will provide groundbreaking performance, leading to substantial economic and environmental benefits.

"As a leading global innovator, Philips is continuously developing and expanding its extensive catalog of technologies that bring opportunities for growth and innovation in many business areas," explains Jako Eleveld, Head of IP Licensing at Philips. "By offering access to our technologies through our technology licensing programs, we drive cooperation with partners that share our commitment to delivering impactful innovations. It's great to see that Philips' UV-C technology has found its way to this innovative antifouling solution, which will benefit the shipping industry while at the same time enabling a positive environmental impact."

Jasper Schuringa, Head of Corporate Venturing at Damen Shipyards, adds: "This is a very exciting project and an excellent fit with our own strategy to become the world's most sustainable shipbuilder. There's still some way to go, but the solution being developed clearly has the potential to reshape how the industry has traditionally thought about anti-fouling systems."

It was back in 2014 when Philips first started experimenting with UV-C LED technology - known from its use in water treatment and sterilization applications - but it had never been used in open water. Since joining forces with AkzoNobel, promising progress has been made to the point where trials on commercial trading vessels have taken place.

As well as continuing to improve the technology, a key next step for the consortium is vessel integration, and all three partners will now work towards creating a commercially viable solution in the near future.

"It's a challenging project, but it's also a fantastic example of the benefits of collaborative innovation," continues Slikkerveer. "By working together as a strong partnership of three complementary Dutch companies, we're confident we can combine our capabilities to deliver a sustainable solution that could completely revolutionize the fouling control industry."

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.