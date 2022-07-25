Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel announces Extraordinary General Meeting on September 6, 2022

(AKZA; AKZOY)

AkzoNobel today announces an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on September 6, 2022.

The agenda consists of the proposal to appoint Mr. Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as member of the Board of Management, with effect from November 1, 2022 (voting point).

The proposal to appoint Mr. Poux-Guilaume as member of the Board of Management follows our earlier announcement on June 28, 2022, that Mr. Poux-Guilaume will be designated by the Supervisory Board as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting November 1, 2022, upon his appointment by the General Meeting.

