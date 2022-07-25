Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
2022-07-25
66.04 EUR   +0.46%
04:14aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel announces Extraordinary General Meeting on September 6, 2022
PU
07/22AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
07/22AKZO NOBEL NV : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel announces Extraordinary General Meeting on September 6, 2022

07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
(AKZA; AKZOY)

AkzoNobel today announces an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on September 6, 2022.

The agenda consists of the proposal to appoint Mr. Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as member of the Board of Management, with effect from November 1, 2022 (voting point).

The proposal to appoint Mr. Poux-Guilaume as member of the Board of Management follows our earlier announcement on June 28, 2022, that Mr. Poux-Guilaume will be designated by the Supervisory Board as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting November 1, 2022, upon his appointment by the General Meeting.

Further details on the EGM are available here

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
