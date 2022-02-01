Log in
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel finalizes 1 billion share buyback

02/01/2022
AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) repurchased 376,913 of its own common shares in the period from January 24, 2022, up to and including January 28, 2022, at an average price of €91.94 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €34.65 million.

This finalizes the €1 billion share buyback announced on February 17, 2021, which was scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, as previously stated. The total number of shares repurchased under the program was 10,018,399 ordinary shares, at an average price of €99.82 per share.

This share buyback was implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22, 2021. The share repurchase program was conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 587 M 10 772 M 10 772 M
Net income 2021 749 M 842 M 842 M
Net Debt 2021 2 041 M 2 293 M 2 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 16 628 M 18 625 M 18 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 32 700
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-5.12%18 625
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-18.64%74 855
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-8.04%39 782
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.42%36 757
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-30.06%17 881
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.27%11 360