Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel gains unique low cure technology with acquisition of Stahl's powder activities

The commercially ready technology acquired by AkzoNobel is the only one of its kind in the powder coatings industry. It includes both UV and thermally curing powders and will enable the company to penetrate the ultra-low cure (80-100°C) domain, opening up new markets based on applying powder to temperature sensitive substrates such as MDF, plywood, thermoplastics and composites.

'This is a great acquisition which will enable us to build on our global leadership position by entering emerging market spaces that have major potential,' says Daniela Vlad, Business Director of AkzoNobel Powder Coatings. 'The clearly differentiating UV technology in particular is expected to see significant growth and will further strengthen our position as a complete provider of sustainable solutions for heat sensitive substrates, in particular for our wood coatings customers.'

Powder on wood is a rapidly growing area within the coatings industry as customers look to embrace the sustainability benefits that powder has to offer. The acquired technology is mainly focused on the furniture, architectural and industrial markets.

'Adding this know-how to our existing expertise will open up a broad range of process applications and enable us to deliver innovative new surface solutions,' continues Vlad. 'We're looking to lead the way in emerging powder markets and further establish ourselves as a technology frontrunner as our portfolio continues to expand.'

AkzoNobel supplies powder coatings to customers worldwide, covering market segments ranging from domestic appliances, architecture and automotive, to furniture, IT and general industrial applications.

For more details, visit https://www.interpon.com/gl/article/interpon-w-powder-wood-without-limits.

