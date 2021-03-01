Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel kicks off Paint the Future startup challenge in China

Run in partnership with Plug and Play China, the challenge focuses on three key areas:

- Digital Customer Experience

Looking for new technologies and digital solutions that can help AkzoNobel improve the way customers experience its products and services, and ensure more consistent results with less time and effort during the entire paint process. This includes picking the right paint and application methods, connecting with the right painting professionals and successfully completing the paint job.

- Towards Zero Waste

Seeking sustainable and cost-effective solutions that are not only about the recycling of paints and coatings, but also about the consciousness to minimize waste and maximize the potential of materials across the whole value chain, minimizing the impact to our planet.

- Smart Supply Chain

Interested in end-to-end supply chain solutions, spanning customer/consumers, delivery, planning, manufacturing and suppliers, that can help us accelerate the building of a strategic, integrated, customer-driven and smart supply chain to better service our customers in China and achieve operational excellence.

The deadline for submissions is May 15, 2021. Selected finalists will participate in an accelerator event in August. Shortly thereafter, collaboration with winners will begin.

For more detailed information about the program, visit letspaintthefuture.com/china-challenge/

About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.