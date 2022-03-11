Log in
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel opens global R&D center in the UK

03/11/2022 | 11:20am EST
(AKZA; AKZOY)

A new £10 million global research and development center has been opened by AkzoNobel at its Slough site in the UK - adding to a growing list of similar facilities located in countries around the world.

The facility - home to 120 specialists - will act as a major hub within the company's worldwide R&D network and help to further advance AkzoNobel's innovation capabilities, especially in the area of decorative paints.

It's the latest in a series of centers opened by AkzoNobel designed to further advance the company's pioneering product development. These include an automotive facility in Poland, an Application Training Center in Dubai, an Innovation Campus in Felling, UK, and a global innovation, development and training center in Qatar for the Marine Coatings business.

"The inauguration of this fantastic new center will help us to continue our long tradition of pioneering new products and developing more sustainable solutions for our customers through ground-breaking innovations," said AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker, who attended today's official opening.

"As well as marking the start of a new chapter in the UK, it's also a clear signal of our ongoing commitment to keep pushing boundaries as part of our People. Planet. Paint. approach to making a genuine and lasting difference to customers, communities and the world around us."

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 16:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
