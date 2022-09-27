Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel provides Q3 update following high macro-economic uncertainty

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Media release

September 27, 2022

AkzoNobel provides Q3 update following high macro-economic uncertainty

(AKZA; AKZOY)

AkzoNobel provides a Q3 update as high macro-economic uncertainty − especially in Europe and China − led to near historical low consumer confidence. In anticipation, customers and channel partners in the paints and coatings industry are proactively destocking in these regions.

The Q3 adjusted operating income is now expected to be in the range of €195 million to €215 million (2021: €241 million), excluding a retroactive impact from hyperinflation accounting regarding Türkiye.

Current demand trends are expected to continue in Q4, whilst benefits will come from the company's own initiatives to reduce costs, improve working capital and ongoing pricing initiatives. While Q3 will see the highest raw material cost impact since the inflation cycle started early 2021, pricing will continue to offset raw material and freight inflation. Overall raw material supply is normalizing and raw material prices are starting to soften broadly.

Financial results for Q3 of 2022 will be announced on October 20.

This is a public announcement by Akzo Nobel N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

