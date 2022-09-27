Advanced search
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:38 2022-09-27 am EDT
55.92 EUR   -1.65%
04:31aAkzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel provides Q3 update following high macro-economic uncertainty
PU
09/23Historic Tax Case | INDOPCO, Inc. V. Commissioner
AQ
09/22Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel on schedule with largest warehousing base in China
PU
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel provides Q3 update following high macro-economic uncertainty

09/27/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Akzo Nobel N.V.

Media release

September 27, 2022

AkzoNobel provides Q3 update following high macro-economic uncertainty

(AKZA; AKZOY)

AkzoNobel provides a Q3 update as high macro-economic uncertainty especially in Europe and China led to near historical low consumer confidence. In anticipation, customers and channel partners in the paints and coatings industry are proactively destocking in these regions.

The Q3 adjusted operating income is now expected to be in the range of €195 million to €215 million (2021: €241 million), excluding a retroactive impact from hyperinflation accounting regarding Türkiye.

Current demand trends are expected to continue in Q4, whilst benefits will come from the company's own initiatives to reduce costs, improve working capital and ongoing pricing initiatives. While Q3 will see the highest raw material cost impact since the inflation cycle started early 2021, pricing will continue to offset raw material and freight inflation. Overall raw material supply is normalizing and raw material prices are starting to soften broadly.

Financial results for Q3 of 2022 will be announced on October 20.

This is a public announcement by Akzo Nobel N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Not for publication - for more information

AkzoNobel Media Relations

T +31 (0)88 - 969 7833

Contact: Diana Abrahams

Media.relations@akzonobel.com

AkzoNobel Investor Relations

T +31 (0)88 - 969 0139

Contact: Kenny Chae

Investor.relations@akzonobel.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which address such key issues such as AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecasted and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business please see our latest annual report, a copy of which can be found on our website: www.akzonobel.com

Christian Neefestraat 2

T +31 (0)88 969 7833

1077 WW Amsterdam

E media.relations@akzonobel.com

P.O. Box 75730

www.akzonobel.com

1070 AS Amsterdam

Netherlands

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
