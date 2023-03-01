Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel publishes 2022 annual report

Opening with a user-friendly homepage, the online report offers a wide range of interactive content and infographics. Visitors can also make use of various tools to compare key data and download tables.

Meanwhile, the Sustainability statements - traditionally one of the most visited sections - has been revamped and is themed around the key areas of climate change, circularity, and health and well-being. Several case studies also feature prominently.

Says CEO, Greg Poux-Guillaume: "I've been impressed by the enthusiasm and dedication of the colleagues I've met since I joined. There's both an energy and a determination to succeed which makes me excited about leading AkzoNobel on the next phase of its journey."

To visit the Report 2022 website, click here.

