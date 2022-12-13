Advanced search
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:05 2022-12-13 am EST
64.30 EUR   +0.25%
04:55aAkzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (December 5, 2022 – December 9, 2022)
PU
03:59aAKZO NOBEL NV : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
12/09AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (December 5, 2022 – December 9, 2022)

12/13/2022 | 04:55am EST
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Akzo Nobel N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date13 dec 2022 - 08:08
Statutory nameAkzo Nobel N.V.
TitleAkzoNobel share buyback (December 5, 2022 - December 9, 2022)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 09:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 861 M 11 434 M 11 434 M
Net income 2022 470 M 495 M 495 M
Net Debt 2022 3 649 M 3 842 M 3 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 11 378 M 11 979 M 11 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 35 600
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 64,14 €
Average target price 78,98 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-33.53%11 979
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-28.19%65 386
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-4.61%36 730
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-24.37%31 099
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.70%20 310
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.2.43%13 328