Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (December 5, 2022 – December 9, 2022)
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 13 dec 2022 - 08:08
Statutory name Akzo Nobel N.V.
Title AkzoNobel share buyback (December 5, 2022 - December 9, 2022)
Date last update: 13 December 2022
Disclaimer
Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 09:54:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
10 861 M
11 434 M
11 434 M
Net income 2022
470 M
495 M
495 M
Net Debt 2022
3 649 M
3 842 M
3 842 M
P/E ratio 2022
24,0x
Yield 2022
3,19%
Capitalization
11 378 M
11 979 M
11 979 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,38x
EV / Sales 2023
1,36x
Nbr of Employees
35 600
Free-Float
96,2%
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
64,14 €
Average target price
78,98 €
Spread / Average Target
23,1%
