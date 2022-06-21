Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
67.32 EUR   -0.15%
02:14aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (June 13, 2022 – June 17, 2022)
PU
06/17AKZO NOBEL NV : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/16AKZO NOBEL NV : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (June 13, 2022 – June 17, 2022)

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 260,040 of its own common shares in the period from June 13, 2022, up to and including June 17, 2022, at an average price of €69.95 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €18.19 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 9, 2022. AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €500 million. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 2,647,901 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €207.69 million.

The share buyback is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and perform transactions on its behalf. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

This share buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22, 2022. The share repurchase program will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 792 M 11 365 M 11 365 M
Net income 2022 822 M 866 M 866 M
Net Debt 2022 3 237 M 3 409 M 3 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 11 897 M 12 528 M 12 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 32 900
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 67,32 €
Average target price 99,74 €
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-30.24%12 528
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-36.74%57 668
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-23.73%31 709
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-36.20%25 986
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.27%15 409
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.54%9 738