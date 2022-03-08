Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/22 11:35:12 am
72.82 EUR   -4.76%
02:11aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 1, 2022 – March 4, 2022)
PU
03/07AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/04AKZO NOBEL NV : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 1, 2022 – March 4, 2022)

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 194,301 of its own common shares in the period from March 1, 2022, up to and including March 4, 2022, at an average price of €81.46 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €15.83 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 9, 2022. AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €500 million. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 194,301 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €15.83 million.

The share buyback is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and perform transactions on its behalf. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

This share buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22, 2021. The share repurchase program will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
