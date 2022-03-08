Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 1, 2022 – March 4, 2022)

03/08/2022 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Media release

March 8, 2022

AkzoNobel share buyback (March 1, 2022 - March 4, 2022)

AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 194,301 of its own common shares in the period from March 1, 2022, up to and including March 4, 2022, at an average price of €81.46 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €15.83 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 9, 2022. AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €500 million. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 194,301 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €15.83 million.

The share buyback is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and perform transactions on its behalf. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

This share buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22, 2021. The share repurchase program will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at

https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Not for publication - for more information

AkzoNobel Media Relations

T +31 (0)88 - 969 7833

Contact: Joost Ruempol

Media.relations@akzonobel.com

AkzoNobel Investor Relations

T +31 (0)88 - 969 0139

Contact: Kenny Chae

Investor.relations@akzonobel.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecast and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, as well as significant market disruptions such as the impact of pandemics. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please see our latest annual report.

Christian Neefestraat 2

T +31 (0)88 969 7833

1077 WW Amsterdam

E media.relations@akzonobel.com

P.O. Box 75730

www.akzonobel.com

1070 AS Amsterdam

Netherlands

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
11:13aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 1, 2022 – March 4, 2022)
PU
02:11aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 1, 2022 – March 4, 2022)
PU
03/07AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/04AKZO NOBEL NV : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/03AKZO NOBEL N : Q3 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
03/02AKZO NOBEL N : 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/02RISING TO THE CHALLENGE : AkzoNobel publishes 2021 annual report
PU
03/02AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Annual Report
CO
03/01AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel start share buyback program
PU
03/01AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel starts share buyback program
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 677 M 11 595 M 11 595 M
Net income 2022 924 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net Debt 2022 2 713 M 2 946 M 2 946 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 13 025 M 14 145 M 14 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 72,82 €
Average target price 111,91 €
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-24.54%14 145
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-31.01%62 911
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-19.94%33 750
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-33.60%27 022
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.20%19 075
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.43%9 971