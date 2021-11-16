Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Akzo Nobel N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
102.4 EUR   +0.05%
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (November 8, 2021 – November 12, 2021)

11/16/2021 | 02:16am EST
AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 278,389 of its own common shares in the period from November 8, 2021, up to and including November 12, 2021, at an average price of €101.67 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €28.30 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 17, 2021. AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €1 billion. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 6,715,472 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €683 million.

The share buyback is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and perform transactions on its behalf. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

This share buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22, 2021. The share repurchase program will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 576 M 10 892 M 10 892 M
Net income 2021 754 M 858 M 858 M
Net Debt 2021 1 952 M 2 221 M 2 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 18 678 M 21 336 M 21 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 32 700
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 102,40 €
Average target price 109,87 €
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.16.55%21 336
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY35.87%86 225
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED12.96%40 260
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.12.97%38 373
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-44.66%25 609
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.3.17%12 149