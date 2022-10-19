|
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 10 2022 – October 14, 2022)
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
-
Registration date19 oct 2022 - 11:19
-
Statutory nameAkzo Nobel N.V.
-
TitleAkzoNobel share buyback (October 10 2022 - October 14, 2022)
Share information
Date last update: 19 October 2022
Disclaimer
Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 11:13:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
|
|07:14a
|Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 10 2022 – October 14, 2022)
|
PU
|10/18
|Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 10, 2022 – October 14, 2022)
|
PU
|10/18
|AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
|
MD
|10/13
|Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 3, 2022 – October 7, 2022)
|
PU
|10/11
|Moody's Lowers Akzo Nobel Outlook to Negative from Stable, Affirms Ratings
|
MT
|10/11
|Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 3, 2022 – October 7, 2022)
|
PU
|10/10
|AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS maintains a Buy rating
|
MD
|10/07
|Akzo Nobel N : Amsterdam
|
PU
|10/04
|AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
|
MD
|10/04
|Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (September 26, 2022 – September 30, 2022)
|
PU
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
10 738 M
10 549 M
10 549 M
|Net income 2022
|
580 M
570 M
570 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 394 M
3 334 M
3 334 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,1x
|Yield 2022
|3,21%
|
|Capitalization
|
10 921 M
10 729 M
10 729 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,33x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|36 100
|Free-Float
|97,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|63,80 €
|Average target price
|80,39 €
|Spread / Average Target
|26,0%