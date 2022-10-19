Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:27 2022-10-19 am EDT
62.82 EUR   -1.54%
07:14aAkzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 10 2022 – October 14, 2022)
PU
10/18Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 10, 2022 – October 14, 2022)
PU
10/18AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 10 2022 – October 14, 2022)

10/19/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Akzo Nobel N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date19 oct 2022 - 11:19
  • Statutory nameAkzo Nobel N.V.
  • TitleAkzoNobel share buyback (October 10 2022 - October 14, 2022)
Previous result

Date last update: 19 October 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 11:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
07:14aAkzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 10 2022 – October 14, 2022)
PU
10/18Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 10, 2022 – October 14, 2022)
PU
10/18AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/13Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 3, 2022 – October 7, 2022)
PU
10/11Moody's Lowers Akzo Nobel Outlook to Negative from Stable, Affirms Ratings
MT
10/11Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 3, 2022 – October 7, 2022)
PU
10/10AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/07Akzo Nobel N : Amsterdam
PU
10/04AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
10/04Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (September 26, 2022 – September 30, 2022)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 738 M 10 549 M 10 549 M
Net income 2022 580 M 570 M 570 M
Net Debt 2022 3 394 M 3 334 M 3 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 10 921 M 10 729 M 10 729 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 36 100
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 63,80 €
Average target price 80,39 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-33.89%10 729
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-39.62%54 804
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-4.64%37 585
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-34.29%27 434
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.48%14 904
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.13%11 890