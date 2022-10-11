Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:36 2022-10-11 am EDT
58.76 EUR   -1.87%
05:02aAkzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 3, 2022 – October 7, 2022)
PU
10/10AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/07Akzo Nobel N : Amsterdam
PU
Summary 
Summary

Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (October 3, 2022 – October 7, 2022)

10/11/2022 | 05:02am EDT
AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 247,029 of its own common shares in the period from October 3, 2022, up to and including October 7, 2022, at an average price of €60.53 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €14.95 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 9, 2022. AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €500 million. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 5,257,202 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €368.51 million.

The share buyback is due to be completed by the end of 2022. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and perform transactions on its behalf. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

This share buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22, 2022. The share repurchase program will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
