    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (September 20, 2021 – September 24, 2021)

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 302,000 of its own common shares in the period from September 20, 2021, up to and including September 24, 2021, at an average price of €97.43 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €29.42 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 17, 2021. AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €1 billion. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 5,168,997 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €533.62 million.

The share buyback is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and perform transactions on its behalf. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

This share buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22, 2021. The share repurchase program will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 608 M 11 233 M 11 233 M
Net income 2021 792 M 926 M 926 M
Net Debt 2021 2 047 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 17 456 M 20 426 M 20 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,78 €
Average target price 113,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.9.01%20 426
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY19.12%76 410
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED24.75%44 816
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.2.73%35 266
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.87%26 788
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED9.34%11 057