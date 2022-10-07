|
Akzo Nobel N : Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Total capital allocation
Date of transaction06 oct 2022
Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
Chamber of Commerce09007809
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous notification
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Total placed capital87.203.855,00 EUR
Total votes174.407.710,00
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL0013267909
Nominal value0,50
Total placed177.686.142
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified1
Prioriteitsaandeel
Nominal value400,00
Total placed48
Votes per stock800,00
Number certified9.600
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL0013267909
Nominal value0,50
Total placed174.369.310
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified1
Prioriteitsaandeel
Nominal value400,00
Total placed48
Votes per stock800,00
Number certified9.600
Share information
Date last update: 07 October 2022
