    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-10-07 am EDT
59.26 EUR   -3.11%
03:32pAkzo Nobel N : Amsterdam
PU
10/04AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
10/04Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (September 26, 2022 – September 30, 2022)
PU
Akzo Nobel N : Amsterdam

10/07/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
Back Akzo Nobel N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction06 oct 2022
  • Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
  • Chamber of Commerce09007809
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Total placed capital87.203.855,00 EUR Total votes174.407.710,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel ISINNL0013267909 Nominal value0,50 Total placed177.686.142 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified1
Prioriteitsaandeel Nominal value400,00 Total placed48 Votes per stock800,00 Number certified9.600
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel ISINNL0013267909 Nominal value0,50 Total placed174.369.310 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified1
Prioriteitsaandeel Nominal value400,00 Total placed48 Votes per stock800,00 Number certified9.600

Date last update: 07 October 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
