    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:47 2023-04-21 am EDT
76.26 EUR   +1.79%
12:40pAkzo Nobel N : Ben Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board
PU
04/20AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04/19BASF IN FOCUS: Cost-cutting program to counter weak demand and high energy costs
DP
Akzo Nobel N : Ben Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board

04/21/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Akzo Nobel N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date21 apr 2023 - 16:50
Statutory nameAkzo Nobel N.V.
TitleBen Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board
Previous result

Date last update: 21 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 16:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 660 M 11 693 M 11 693 M
Net income 2023 563 M 618 M 618 M
Net Debt 2023 4 110 M 4 508 M 4 508 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 2,75%
Capitalization 12 780 M 14 017 M 14 017 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.19.76%14 017
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-1.50%60 325
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.12.49%33 291
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-7.90%33 221
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.06%21 670
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.28%10 768
