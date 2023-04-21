Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:47 2023-04-21 am EDT
76.26 EUR   +1.79%
04/21Akzo Nobel N : Ben Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board
PU
04/21Akzo Nobel N : Ben Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board
PU
04/20AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : Ben Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board

04/21/2023 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(AKZA; AKZOY)

AkzoNobel shareholders today voted in favor of all resolutions at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

As well as adopting the company's 2022 financial statements, the dividend policy and total dividend per share of €1.98 for 2022 were also agreed. In addition, Mr. Ben Noteboom was appointed by the AGM as a new member of the company's Supervisory Board. The intention is to elect Mr. Noteboom as Chair of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board as of May 25, 2023, when he will resign as member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V.

Mr. Byron Grote, Deputy Chair of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board, commented: "We're very pleased with the appointment of Ben Noteboom. His strong track record in executive and non-executive roles, and his broad experience in different industries - including the chemical industry - will be valuable additions to AkzoNobel. We wish him every success in his new role."

Mr. Noteboom will succeed Mr. Nils Smedegaard Andersen, who has served as a member and Chair of the Supervisory Board since 2018.

"We want to thank Nils for his commitment and dedicated service, both as a member and Chair of the Supervisory Board," added Mr. Grote. "His experience and professional expertise have been of great benefit to the company and he played an essential role in AkzoNobel's transformation. We wish him well in his future activities."

Mrs. Jolanda Poots-Bijl and Mr. Dick Sluimers were both reappointed as member of the Supervisory Board.

This is a public announcement by Akzo Nobel N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 03:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
04/21Akzo Nobel N : Ben Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board
PU
04/21Akzo Nobel N : Ben Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board
PU
04/20AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04/19BASF IN FOCUS: Cost-cutting program to counter weak demand and high energy..
DP
04/19Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel to acquire Chinese Decorative Paints business from Sherwin-Willia..
PU
04/19Sherwin-Williams Enters Deal to Sell China Architectural Paint Business to Akzo Nobel
MT
04/19Akzo Nobel N.V. signed an agreement to acquire Chinese Decorative Paints business of Th..
CI
04/14AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/13Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel and Philips welcome Damen Shipyards to pioneering antifouling par..
PU
04/13AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 660 M 11 703 M 11 703 M
Net income 2023 563 M 619 M 619 M
Net Debt 2023 4 110 M 4 512 M 4 512 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 13 008 M 14 281 M 14 281 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 76,26 €
Average target price 77,35 €
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.21.90%14 017
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-1.50%60 325
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.12.49%33 291
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-7.90%33 221
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.06%21 670
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.28%10 768
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer