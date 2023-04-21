Akzo Nobel N : Ben Noteboom appointed as member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board

(AKZA; AKZOY)

AkzoNobel shareholders today voted in favor of all resolutions at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

As well as adopting the company's 2022 financial statements, the dividend policy and total dividend per share of €1.98 for 2022 were also agreed. In addition, Mr. Ben Noteboom was appointed by the AGM as a new member of the company's Supervisory Board. The intention is to elect Mr. Noteboom as Chair of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board as of May 25, 2023, when he will resign as member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V.

Mr. Byron Grote, Deputy Chair of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board, commented: "We're very pleased with the appointment of Ben Noteboom. His strong track record in executive and non-executive roles, and his broad experience in different industries - including the chemical industry - will be valuable additions to AkzoNobel. We wish him every success in his new role."

Mr. Noteboom will succeed Mr. Nils Smedegaard Andersen, who has served as a member and Chair of the Supervisory Board since 2018.

"We want to thank Nils for his commitment and dedicated service, both as a member and Chair of the Supervisory Board," added Mr. Grote. "His experience and professional expertise have been of great benefit to the company and he played an essential role in AkzoNobel's transformation. We wish him well in his future activities."

Mrs. Jolanda Poots-Bijl and Mr. Dick Sluimers were both reappointed as member of the Supervisory Board.

