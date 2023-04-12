Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:20 2023-04-12 am EDT
73.46 EUR   +0.19%
73.46 EUR   +0.19%
03:20pAkzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/31Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/30AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam

04/12/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction11 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09007809
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares8.194.606,00 Number of voting rights9.970.678,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares250.917,00 Number of voting rights256.367,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights136.942,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding4,95 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,80 % Indirectly potential0,15 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,07 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,84 % Indirectly potential0,23 %

Date last update: 12 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 657 M 11 632 M 11 632 M
Net income 2023 563 M 615 M 615 M
Net Debt 2023 4 113 M 4 490 M 4 490 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 12 531 M 13 758 M 13 677 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 73,32 €
Average target price 77,15 €
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.17.20%13 651
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-4.66%58 392
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.10.78%32 785
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.82%32 192
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.19%21 584
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.75%10 584
