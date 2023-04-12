|
Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction11 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09007809
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares8.194.606,00
Number of voting rights9.970.678,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares250.917,00
Number of voting rights256.367,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights136.942,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding4,95 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,80 %
Indirectly potential0,15 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding6,07 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real5,84 %
Indirectly potential0,23 %
Date last update: 12 April 2023
Disclaimer
Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:19:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
