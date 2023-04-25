Advanced search
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
2023-04-25
74.76 EUR   +0.11%
Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam

04/25/2023
BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09007809
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.875.798,00 Number of voting rights1.875.798,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights140.727,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.177.478,00 Number of voting rights8.014.281,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding4,72 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,62 % Indirectly potential1,10 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,88 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,70 % Indirectly potential1,18 %

Date last update: 25 April 2023

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
03:18pAkzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
12:23pGlobal markets live: ABB, Bayer, UBS, Apple, Microsoft...
MS
09:41aAkzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel's first quarter volumes above expectation with robust pricing; Eu..
PU
05:56aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fresh U.S. Bank Stock -2-
DJ
05:56aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fresh U.S. Bank Stock Worries Add to ..
DJ
05:45aAKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04:49aAKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:00aTranscript : Akzo Nobel N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
02:33aAKZO NOBEL NV : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
01:38aAkzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel's first quarter volumes above expectation with robust pricing; Eu..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 10 657 M 11 750 M 11 750 M
Net income 2023 546 M 602 M 602 M
Net Debt 2023 4 042 M 4 456 M 4 456 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 12 752 M 14 006 M 14 060 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 76,22 €
Average target price 77,40 €
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.21.84%14 335
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-0.32%61 045
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-6.37%33 844
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.13.69%33 655
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.73%21 737
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.73%10 609
