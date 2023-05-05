|
Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09007809
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares6.620.554,00
|
Number of voting rights8.450.502,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares1.669.931,00
|
Number of voting rights1.669.931,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares0,00
|
Number of voting rights141.025,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding4,86 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,88 %
|
Indirectly potential0,98 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding6,01 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real4,95 %
|
Indirectly potential1,06 %
Date last update: 05 May 2023
Disclaimer
Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
