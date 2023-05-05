Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:00 2023-05-05 am EDT
75.12 EUR   +1.60%
03:32pAkzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
01:58aAKZO NOBEL NV : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/28AkzoNobel : A weather-dependent Q2 outcome
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam

05/05/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09007809
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.620.554,00 Number of voting rights8.450.502,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.669.931,00 Number of voting rights1.669.931,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights141.025,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding4,86 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,88 % Indirectly potential0,98 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding6,01 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,95 % Indirectly potential1,06 %

Date last update: 05 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 849 M 11 953 M 11 953 M
Net income 2023 607 M 669 M 669 M
Net Debt 2023 4 320 M 4 760 M 4 760 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 12 814 M 14 118 M 14 118 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 34 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 73,94 €
Average target price 79,73 €
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Pamela J. Kirby Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.18.19%13 878
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-4.21%58 649
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-3.40%34 991
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.7.76%31 899
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.08%22 040
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.58%10 299
