Akzo Nobel N : Brighten your day with AkzoNobel's Color of the Year 2022

The Global Aesthetic Center's annual trend analysis and color research is translated by paints and coatings experts across the company into color, products and inspiring visual content.

'Our Paints and Coatings businesses use research insights to bring surfaces to life with on-trend colors,' says Michael Friede, Chief Commercial Officer for Performance Coatings. 'Every year, we pioneer a new world of possibilities for customers and consumers, offering market-specific colors and finishes across decorative paints, architecture, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics and wood coatings.'

To show how Bright Skies works with a host of other shades, the AkzoNobel Aesthetic Center has designed four decorative paint color palettes inspired by the changing role of the home: Workshop colors, Greenhouse colors, Studio colors and Salon colors. The palettes make it easy to choose and combine an array of soft neutrals and joyful hues. They can be used to define zones in multipurpose spaces, bring a sense of nature indoors, create a soothing atmosphere or encourage a sense of unity.

The trends are also translated into the Automotive and Specialty Coatings, Coil and Extrusion Coatings, Powder Coatings and Wood Coatings businesses, based on extensive color and material research and market analysis. Tailor-made color palettes are developed for the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, metal furniture, domestic appliances, cabinetry, flooring, building products and architecture markets.

