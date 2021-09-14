Log in
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Akzo Nobel N : Brighten your day with AkzoNobel's Color of the Year 2022

09/14/2021
The Global Aesthetic Center's annual trend analysis and color research is translated by paints and coatings experts across the company into color, products and inspiring visual content.

'Our Paints and Coatings businesses use research insights to bring surfaces to life with on-trend colors,' says Michael Friede, Chief Commercial Officer for Performance Coatings. 'Every year, we pioneer a new world of possibilities for customers and consumers, offering market-specific colors and finishes across decorative paints, architecture, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics and wood coatings.'

To show how Bright Skies works with a host of other shades, the AkzoNobel Aesthetic Center has designed four decorative paint color palettes inspired by the changing role of the home: Workshop colors, Greenhouse colors, Studio colors and Salon colors. The palettes make it easy to choose and combine an array of soft neutrals and joyful hues. They can be used to define zones in multipurpose spaces, bring a sense of nature indoors, create a soothing atmosphere or encourage a sense of unity.

The trends are also translated into the Automotive and Specialty Coatings, Coil and Extrusion Coatings, Powder Coatings and Wood Coatings businesses, based on extensive color and material research and market analysis. Tailor-made color palettes are developed for the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, metal furniture, domestic appliances, cabinetry, flooring, building products and architecture markets.

For more information about the Color of the Year 2022, visit the web page and follow #CF22 on social media.

About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 609 M 11 355 M 11 355 M
Net income 2021 803 M 948 M 948 M
Net Debt 2021 2 037 M 2 407 M 2 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 18 316 M 21 625 M 21 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 95,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 100,50 €
Average target price 113,10 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.14.39%21 625
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY22.73%79 099
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED21.80%43 885
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.5.75%36 199
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-37.51%30 239
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED10.44%11 068