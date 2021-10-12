Log in
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Akzo Nobel N : ColorSurfaces E17 collection is flying high with Color of the Year 2022

10/12/2021 | 04:12am EDT
"ColorSurfaces is the annual coating trend collection we develop to spark the imaginations of our customers in automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics," says Stephie Sijssens, Global Color Design Manager. "It combines extensive research in global consumer trends, comprehensive material research, in-depth color analysis and knowledge of world-class industry experts."

"We then work together with customers as partners in design to create the perfect coatings for car interiors, airplane seats, mobile phones and other electronic devices. The color palettes are the starting point and from there we match any aesthetic and performance requirements."

To complement the existing ColorSurfaces range, a dedicated collection for the aerospace cabin segment will be introduced for the first time this year.

The new ColorSurfaces Edition 17 trend collection consists of four color themes, showcasing a range of on-trend finishes and special effects. Each theme includes a variation of the Color of the Year, Bright Skies, showing the versatility of the color within our diverse markets.

  • Theme 01 - Workshop: Reinventing our everyday reality with warm, bright and earthy tones, tactile finishes and authentic materials - especially in combination with cutting-edge technologies

  • Theme 02 - Greenhouse: Integrating nature into our lives using elegant greens and floral tones that complement or contrast with natural materials and textures

  • Theme 03 - Studio: Looking to the arts for comfort and inspiration with dreamy finishes that offer splashes of bright solids, soft metallics and reflective light effects

  • Theme 04 - Salon: Breaking out of our social bubbles to shape the world for the better, creating a blank canvas and fostering openness with neutral shades and semi-translucent materials

Inspired by the changing role of the spaces in our lives, the color palettes offer shades, finishes and effects that can be easily combined to create a variety of aesthetics. Tailored shades and finishes can also be developed in consultation with the AkzoNobel Automotive and Specialty Coatings Design Team.

For more information, visit colorsurfaces.com and follow #ColorSurfaces on these social media channels:

Instagram @color_surfaces

Pinterest @colorsurfaces

WeChat @colorsurfaces

About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 600 M 11 105 M 11 105 M
Net income 2021 786 M 909 M 909 M
Net Debt 2021 2 068 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 17 022 M 19 699 M 19 689 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 93,38 €
Average target price 112,86 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.6.28%19 699
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY18.38%75 491
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED19.59%42 036
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.5.30%36 045
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-45.76%25 477
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED8.49%10 607