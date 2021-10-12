Akzo Nobel N : ColorSurfaces E17 collection is flying high with Color of the Year 2022

"ColorSurfaces is the annual coating trend collection we develop to spark the imaginations of our customers in automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics," says Stephie Sijssens, Global Color Design Manager. "It combines extensive research in global consumer trends, comprehensive material research, in-depth color analysis and knowledge of world-class industry experts."



"We then work together with customers as partners in design to create the perfect coatings for car interiors, airplane seats, mobile phones and other electronic devices. The color palettes are the starting point and from there we match any aesthetic and performance requirements."

To complement the existing ColorSurfaces range, a dedicated collection for the aerospace cabin segment will be introduced for the first time this year.

The new ColorSurfaces Edition 17 trend collection consists of four color themes, showcasing a range of on-trend finishes and special effects. Each theme includes a variation of the Color of the Year, Bright Skies, showing the versatility of the color within our diverse markets.

Theme 01 - Workshop: Reinventing our everyday reality with warm, bright and earthy tones, tactile finishes and authentic materials - especially in combination with cutting-edge technologies

Theme 02 - Greenhouse: Integrating nature into our lives using elegant greens and floral tones that complement or contrast with natural materials and textures

Theme 03 - Studio: Looking to the arts for comfort and inspiration with dreamy finishes that offer splashes of bright solids, soft metallics and reflective light effects

Theme 04 - Salon: Breaking out of our social bubbles to shape the world for the better, creating a blank canvas and fostering openness with neutral shades and semi-translucent materials

Inspired by the changing role of the spaces in our lives, the color palettes offer shades, finishes and effects that can be easily combined to create a variety of aesthetics. Tailored shades and finishes can also be developed in consultation with the AkzoNobel Automotive and Specialty Coatings Design Team.

For more information, visit colorsurfaces.com and follow #ColorSurfaces on these social media channels:

Instagram @color_surfaces

Pinterest @colorsurfaces

WeChat @colorsurfaces

About AkzoNobel



We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.