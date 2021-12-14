Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : December 14, 2021 AkzoNobel share buyback (December 6, 2021 – December 10, 2021)

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 262,887 of its own common shares in the period from December 6, 2021, up to and including December 10, 2021, at an average price of €96.58 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €25.39 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 17, 2021. AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €1 billion. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 7,909,716 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €800.26 million.

The share buyback is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and perform transactions on its behalf. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

This share buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22, 2021. The share repurchase program will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
02:08aAKZO NOBEL N : December 14, 2021 AkzoNobel share buyback (December 6, 2021 – Decembe..
PU
12/09Akzo Nobel Signs Up Atos To Manage Cloud
MT
12/07AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (November 29, 2021 – December 3, 2021)
PU
12/07AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
12/07AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (November 29, 2021 – December 3, 2021)
PU
12/03AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/30AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (November 22, 2021 – November 26, 2021)
PU
11/30AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
11/30AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the company's securit..
CO
11/29AKZO NOBEL N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 579 M 10 806 M 10 806 M
Net income 2021 750 M 846 M 846 M
Net Debt 2021 2 043 M 2 305 M 2 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 17 339 M 19 581 M 19 560 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 32 700
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,06 €
Average target price 110,05 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.8.19%19 581
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY41.43%90 143
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED18.76%41 588
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.13.28%38 784
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-40.69%27 147
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.7.33%12 638