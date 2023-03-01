Akzo Nobel N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Akzo Nobel N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Akzo Nobel N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date01 mar 2023
Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
Reporting year2022
Date last update: 01 March 2023
Disclaimer
Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:03:26 UTC.