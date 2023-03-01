Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-03-01 am EST
69.24 EUR    0.00%
05:04pAkzo Nobel N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
12:50pAkzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel publishes 2022 annual report
PU
02/22AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
Akzo Nobel N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/01/2023 | 05:04pm EST
Akzo Nobel N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Akzo Nobel N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date01 mar 2023
Issuing institutionAkzo Nobel N.V.
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document724500xyijugxaa5qd70-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00030.zip

Date last update: 01 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:03:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 820 M 11 548 M 11 548 M
Net income 2022 459 M 490 M 490 M
Net Debt 2022 3 675 M 3 922 M 3 922 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 11 798 M 12 592 M 12 592 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 35 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 69,24 €
Average target price 76,68 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.10.68%12 525
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-6.73%56 890
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-8.39%32 845
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.5.03%31 058
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.44%20 513
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.05%11 441