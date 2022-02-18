Akzo Nobel N : Q1 2021 Quarterly Report

Revenue

Q1 2021

Revenue was up 10% and 16% higher in constant currencies (com- pared with Q1 2019: up 10% in constant currencies) due to strong end market demand. Volumes were up 16%. Price was up 2% while price/ mix was 1% lower overall due to geographic and segment mix.

Decorative Paints revenue increased 23% and was up 31% in constant currencies, driven by 28% higher volumes, mainly due to continued strong demand. Price was up 4% while mix was 3% lower due to geographic mix. Acquisitions added 2%

Performance Coatings revenue was up 3% and increased 8% in constant currencies. Revenue was positively impacted by 10% higher volumes. Price was up 1% while mix was 3% lower due to geographic and segment mix

Other activities revenue mainly includes service revenue

Cost of sales

Raw material and other variable costs in the first quarter of 2021 increased €38 million, in addition to the impact of higher volumes, compared with the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by raw material inflation and mix.

Acquisitions

In March 2021, the acquisition of Titan Paints in Spain was completed.