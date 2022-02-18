Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/18 10:10:34 am
91.7 EUR   -0.09%
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q4 and Full Year 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q3 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : Q1 2021 Quarterly Report

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1

Polar Pod partnership to push boundaries of scientific exploration

A pioneering expedition, which will send a manned oceanographic platform drifting around Antarctica, has brought AkzoNobel on board as exclusive paints and coatings partner. The Polar Pod will enable scientists and researchers to study the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which has a major influence on the Earth's climate. AkzoNobel will support the 1,000-ton platform for the next five years, from project construction through to the completion of its three-year mission, which is expected to start in December 2023.

AkzoNobel  I  Report for the first quarter 2021 2

Our results at a glance

Highlights Q1 2021

• 

Revenue up 10% and 16% higher in constant currencies with strong growth in Asia

• 

ROS1 increased to 13.6% (Q1 2020: 10.4%)

• 

€300 million share buyback completed on April 16, 2021; €1 billion share buyback starts April 27, 2021

• 

Acquisition of Titan Paints in Spain completed in March 2021

Q1 2021 (compared with Q1 2020)

• 

Revenue up 10% and 16% higher in constant currencies, with volumes up 16% and price up 2%, mainly due to strong end market

demand. Compared with Q1 20192, revenue was up 10% in constant currencies

• 

Operating income up 62% at €303 million (2020: €187 million); OPI margin improved to 13.4% (2020: 9.1%)

• 

Adjusted operating income up 43% at €307 million (2020: €214 million) and excludes €4 million negative impact from identified

items, mainly related to transformation initiatives (2020: €27 million negative identified items related to transformation initiatives)

• 

Net cash from operating activities improved by €129 million to an outflow of €31 million (2020: outflow of €160 million)

• 

Net income from total operations up 90% at €217 million (2020: €114 million)

• 

EPS from total operations up 95% at €1.15 (2020: €0.59); adjusted EPS from continuing operations up 66% at €1.18 (2020: €0.71)

1 ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.

2 Q1 2019 comparatives are included in this report to allow for proper comparison in light of the COVID-19 impact in 2020.

Outlook 2021

AkzoNobel targets to grow at least in line with its relevant markets. Trends differ per region and segment with raw material disruption and inflation expected, especially in Q2 and Q3. Margin management and cost discipline are in place to deliver 50 basis points increase in return on sales. The company targets a leverage ratio of 1-2 times net debt/EBITDA and commits to retain a strong investment grade credit rating.

Alternative performance measures (APM)

Summary of financial outcomes

First quarter

in € millions / %

2020

2021

∆%

Revenue

2,058

2,263

10%

EBITDA¹

277

388

40%

Adjusted EBITDA¹

302

391

29%

Operating income

187

303

62%

Identified items¹

(27)

(4)

Adjusted operating income¹

214

307

43%

OPI margin (%)¹

9.1

13.4

ROS (%)¹,²

10.4

13.6

Average invested capital¹

7,071

6,726

ROI (%)¹

14.7

17.7

Capital expenditures

46

57

24%

Net debt

1,496

1,408

Leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA)¹

1.2

1.0

Number of employees

33,500

32,700

Net cash from operating activities

(160)

(31)

Net income attributable to shareholders

114

217

90%

Weighted average number of shares

194.0

188.8

Earnings per share from total operations (in €)

0.59

1.15

95%

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (in €)¹

0.71

1.18

66%

  • Alternative performance measures; please refer to reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on pages 12 and 13.
  • ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.

AkzoNobel uses APM adjustments to the IFRS measures to provide supplementary information on the reporting of the underlying developments of the business. A reconciliation of the alternative performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures can be found in the tables on pages 12 and 13.

AkzoNobel  I  Report for the first quarter 2021 3

Financial highlights

Revenue

Q1 2021

Revenue was up 10% and 16% higher in constant currencies (com- pared with Q1 2019: up 10% in constant currencies) due to strong end market demand. Volumes were up 16%. Price was up 2% while price/ mix was 1% lower overall due to geographic and segment mix.

  • Decorative Paints revenue increased 23% and was up 31% in constant currencies, driven by 28% higher volumes, mainly due to continued strong demand. Price was up 4% while mix was 3% lower due to geographic mix. Acquisitions added 2%
  • Performance Coatings revenue was up 3% and increased 8% in constant currencies. Revenue was positively impacted by 10% higher volumes. Price was up 1% while mix was 3% lower due to geographic and segment mix
  • Other activities revenue mainly includes service revenue

Cost of sales

Raw material and other variable costs in the first quarter of 2021 increased €38 million, in addition to the impact of higher volumes, compared with the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by raw material inflation and mix.

Acquisitions

In March 2021, the acquisition of Titan Paints in Spain was completed.

Revenue development Q1 2021

Increase

Decrease

20

16%

-1%

1%

16%

-6%

15

10%

10

Price: 2%

5

Mix: -3%

0

-5

Volume

Price/

Acq./

Total

Exch.

Total

mix

div.

in CC

rates

Revenue

First quarter

∆%

in € millions

2020

2021

∆%

CC*

Decorative Paints

754

930

23%

31%

Performance Coatings

1,295

1,332

3%

8%

Other activities

9

1

Total

2,058

2,263

10%

16%

* Change excluding currency impact.

Price/

Acq./

Exchange

in % versus Q1 2020

Volume

mix

div.

rates

Total

Decorative Paints

28

1

2

(8)

23

Performance Coatings

10

(2)

-

(5)

3

Total

16

(1)

1

(6)

10

Volume development per quarter

(year-on-year) in %

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Decorative Paints

(9)

(10)

14

12

28

Performance Coatings

(7)

(23)

(5)

1

10

Total

(7)

(18)

3

6

16

AkzoNobel around the world

Paint the Future leads to investment in application technology from Qlayers

We've invested in pioneering coatings application technology from Qlayers - one of the winners in our 2019

Revenue by destination

Paint the Future startup challenge. Their innovative industrial system offers a fully automated solution that

is safer, more consistent and faster than the manual coating processes currently being used. By eliminating

%

overspray, it's a sustainable solution that also saves costs.

E

A North Asia

18

A

D

B South Asia Paciﬁc

11

C EMEA

51

B

D North America

13

E South America

7

100

C (Based on the full-year 2020)

Price/mix development per

quarter (year-on-year) in %

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Decorative Paints

1

4

(4)

2

1

Performance Coatings

3

-

1

-

(2)

Total

2

2

(1)

1

(1)

Currency development per quarter

(year-on-year) in %

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Decorative Paints

(2)

(4)

(7)

(10)

(8)

Performance Coatings

-

(1)

(5)

(5)

(5)

Total

(1)

(2)

(6)

(7)

(6)

AkzoNobel  I  Report for the first quarter 2021 4

Financial highlights

Q1 2021

Operating income

Operating income increased 62% to €303 million (2020: €187 million), driven by significant volume increases and cost discipline. OPI margin improved to 13.4% (2020: 9.1%).

  • Decorative Paints performance improved due to strong demand across all regions, with volumes up 28% compared with Q1 2020. ROS was up at 15.9% (2020: 8.5%)
  • Performance Coatings operating income increased, mainly due to volume increases of 10%. ROS remained 14.7% (2020: 14.7%)
  • Other activities improved €15 million to €38 million negative (2020: €53 million negative), mainly resulting from lower negative identified items

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating income was 43% higher at €307 million (2020: €214 million) and excludes identified items of €4 million negative, mainly related to transformation initiatives (2020: €27 million negative identified items relating to transformation initiatives). ROS1 was up at 13.6% (2020: 10.4%).

Net financing income/(expenses)

Net financing expenses decreased to €8 million (2020: €13 million), mainly due to lower interest on provisions.

Income tax

The effective tax rate was 24.2% (2020: 29.8%, which included several non-recurring items). Excluding identified items, the effective tax rate in Q1 2021 was 24.2% (2020: 28.4%).

Net income

Net income attributable to shareholders was €217 million (2020: €114 million). Earnings per share from total operations increased to €1.15 (2020: €0.59). Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to €1.18 (2020: €0.71), including the impact of the share buyback programs.

1 ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.

DIY made simple thanks to new Dulux range

With the UK firmly bitten by the DIY bug, we recently launched our new Dulux Simply Refresh range, which refreshes walls in a single coat. It's available in two carefully curated color collections - One Coat and Feature Wall - for both neutral and bold palettes. As well as removing the hassle from decorating, the new products will also help to save valuable time.

Operating income

First quarter

in € millions

2020

2021

∆%

Decorative Paints

58

147

153%

Performance Coatings

182

194

7%

Other activities

(53)

(38)

Total

187

303

62%

Adjusted operating income

First quarter

in € millions

2020

2021

∆%

Decorative Paints

64

148

131%

Performance Coatings

190

196

3%

Other activities

(40)

(37)

Total

214

307

43%

ROS¹

First quarter

in %

2020

2021

Decorative Paints

8.5

15.9

Performance Coatings

14.7

14.7

Other activities²

Total

10.4

13.6

  • ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.

² ROS for Other activities is not shown, as this is not meaningful.

Operating income to net income

First quarter

in € millions

2020

2021

Operating income

187

303

Net financing income/(expenses)

(13)

(8)

Results from associates and joint ventures

7

7

Profit before tax

181

302

Income tax

(54)

(73)

Profit from continuing operations

127

229

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations

(1)

(2)

Profit for the period

126

227

Non-controlling interests

(12)

(10)

Net income

114

217

AkzoNobel  I  Report for the first quarter 2021 5

Decorative Paints

Highlights Q1 2021

• 

Revenue up 23% and increased 31% in constant currencies, driven by strong demand across all regions

• 

ROS up at 15.9% (2020: 8.5%)

Q1 2021

• 

Revenue up 23% and increased 31% in constant currencies (compared with Q1 2019: up 20% in constant currencies);

volumes up 28%. Price up 4% and price/mix 1% higher overall. Acquisitions added 2%

• 

Operating income improved to €147 million (2020: €58 million) driven by volume growth and continued focus on cost control

• 

Adjusted operating income increased to €148 million (2020: €64 million)

Q1 2021

Revenue was up across all regions. Volumes were up 28%, while acqui-

South America

sitions added 2%. Price was up 4% while mix was 3% lower due to

Revenue in Q1 was up 14% and 56% higher in constant currencies

geographic mix.

(compared with Q1 2019: up 62% in constant currencies), mainly driven

by significant volume increases due to strong demand. Strong perfor-

Operating income increased to €147 million (2020: €58 million), driven

mance was driven by pricing initiatives and volume growth, offset by

by volume growth and continued focus on cost control.

currency impact driven by the Brazilian real and Argentinian peso.

Adjusted operating income increased to €148 million (2020: €64 million),

Asia

and excludes identified items of €1 million negative. In 2020, adjusted

Revenue in Q1 was up 33% and increased 41% in constant currencies

operating income of €64 million excluded identified items of €6 million

(compared with Q1 2019: up 4% in constant currencies). In 2020, rev-

negative related to transformation initiatives. ROS was up at 15.9%

enues were impacted by lower demand due to COVID-19, particularly

(2020: 8.5%).

in China. Compared with the previous quarter, volumes continued to

recover in South East Asia, driven by India, Malaysia and Pakistan.

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Revenue in Q1 was up 21% and 24% higher in constant currencies

(compared with Q1 2019: up 22% in constant currencies), due to con-

tinued strong demand, especially in the DIY segment.

Revenue

First quarter

∆%

in € millions

2020

2021

∆%

CC*

Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa

491

596

21%

24%

Decorative Paints South America

85

97

14%

56%

Decorative Paints Asia

178

237

33%

41%

Total

754

930

23%

31%

* Change excluding currency impact.

Revenue development Q1 2021

Increase Decrease

35

2%

31%

-8%

30

28%

1%

25

23%

20

Price: 4%

15

Mix: -3%

10

5

0

Volume

Price/

Acq./

Total

Exch.

Total

mix

div.

in CC

rates

Key financial figures

First quarter

in € millions / %

2020

2021

∆%

Operating income

58

147

153%

Identified items*

(6)

(1)

Adjusted operating income*

64

148

131%

OPI margin (%)*

7.7

15.8

ROS (%)*

8.5

15.9

Average invested capital*

2,993

2,776

ROI (%)*

14.1

23.7

  • Alternative performance measures; please refer to reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on pages 12 and 13.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q4 and Full Year 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q3 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q1 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
02:52aAKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:25aAKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/17AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel provides further insight on its Grow & Deliver strategy
PU
02/15AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel to scale-up in-house production of resins
PU
02/14AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel launches Paint the Future startup challenge in India
PU
02/11AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 596 M 10 907 M 10 907 M
Net income 2021 757 M 861 M 861 M
Net Debt 2021 2 059 M 2 340 M 2 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 16 419 M 18 663 M 18 663 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 91,78 €
Average target price 111,91 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-4.89%18 663
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-24.12%69 526
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-3.46%41 742
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.93%35 385
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.50%20 871
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.17%11 178