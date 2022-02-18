Akzo Nobel N : Q1 2021 Quarterly Report

Polar Pod partnership to push boundaries of scientific exploration
A pioneering expedition, which will send a manned oceanographic platform drifting around Antarctica, has brought AkzoNobel on board as exclusive paints and coatings partner. The Polar Pod will enable scientists and researchers to study the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which has a major influence on the Earth's climate. AkzoNobel will support the 1,000-ton platform for the next five years, from project construction through to the completion of its three-year mission, which is expected to start in December 2023.
Our results at a glance
Highlights Q1 2021
•
Revenue up 10% and 16% higher in constant currencies with strong growth in Asia
•
ROS1 increased to 13.6% (Q1 2020: 10.4%)
•
€300 million share buyback completed on April 16, 2021; €1 billion share buyback starts April 27, 2021
•
Acquisition of Titan Paints in Spain completed in March 2021
Q1 2021 (compared with Q1 2020)
•
Revenue up 10% and 16% higher in constant currencies, with volumes up 16% and price up 2%, mainly due to strong end market
demand. Compared with Q1 20192, revenue was up 10% in constant currencies
•
Operating income up 62% at €303 million (2020: €187 million); OPI margin improved to 13.4% (2020: 9.1%)
•
Adjusted operating income up 43% at €307 million (2020: €214 million) and excludes €4 million negative impact from identified
items, mainly related to transformation initiatives (2020: €27 million negative identified items related to transformation initiatives)
•
Net cash from operating activities improved by €129 million to an outflow of €31 million (2020: outflow of €160 million)
•
Net income from total operations up 90% at €217 million (2020: €114 million)
•
EPS from total operations up 95% at €1.15 (2020: €0.59); adjusted EPS from continuing operations up 66% at €1.18 (2020: €0.71)
1 ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.
2 Q1 2019 comparatives are included in this report to allow for proper comparison in light of the COVID-19 impact in 2020.
Outlook 2021
AkzoNobel targets to grow at least in line with its relevant markets. Trends differ per region and segment with raw material disruption and inflation expected, especially in Q2 and Q3. Margin management and cost discipline are in place to deliver 50 basis points increase in return on sales. The company targets a leverage ratio of 1-2 times net debt/EBITDA and commits to retain a strong investment grade credit rating.
Alternative performance measures (APM)
Summary of financial outcomes
First quarter
in € millions / %
2020
2021
∆%
Revenue
2,058
2,263
10%
EBITDA¹
277
388
40%
Adjusted EBITDA¹
302
391
29%
Operating income
187
303
62%
Identified items¹
(27)
(4)
Adjusted operating income¹
214
307
43%
OPI margin (%)¹
9.1
13.4
ROS (%)¹,²
10.4
13.6
Average invested capital¹
7,071
6,726
ROI (%)¹
14.7
17.7
Capital expenditures
46
57
24%
Net debt
1,496
1,408
Leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA)¹
1.2
1.0
Number of employees
33,500
32,700
Net cash from operating activities
(160)
(31)
Net income attributable to shareholders
114
217
90%
Weighted average number of shares
194.0
188.8
Earnings per share from total operations (in €)
0.59
1.15
95%
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (in €)¹
0.71
1.18
66%
Alternative performance measures; please refer to reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on pages 12 and 13.
ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.
AkzoNobel uses APM adjustments to the IFRS measures to provide supplementary information on the reporting of the underlying developments of the business. A reconciliation of the alternative performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures can be found in the tables on pages 12 and 13.
Financial highlights
Revenue
Q1 2021
Revenue was up 10% and 16% higher in constant currencies (com- pared with Q1 2019: up 10% in constant currencies) due to strong end market demand. Volumes were up 16%. Price was up 2% while price/ mix was 1% lower overall due to geographic and segment mix.
Decorative Paints revenue increased 23% and was up 31% in constant currencies, driven by 28% higher volumes, mainly due to continued strong demand. Price was up 4% while mix was 3% lower due to geographic mix. Acquisitions added 2%
Performance Coatings revenue was up 3% and increased 8% in constant currencies. Revenue was positively impacted by 10% higher volumes. Price was up 1% while mix was 3% lower due to geographic and segment mix
Other activities revenue mainly includes service revenue
Cost of sales
Raw material and other variable costs in the first quarter of 2021 increased €38 million, in addition to the impact of higher volumes, compared with the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by raw material inflation and mix.
Acquisitions
In March 2021, the acquisition of Titan Paints in Spain was completed.
Revenue development Q1 2021
Increase
Decrease
20
16%
-1%
1%
16%
-6%
15
10%
10
Price: 2%
5
Mix: -3%
0
-5
Volume
Price/
Acq./
Total
Exch.
Total
mix
div.
in CC
rates
Revenue
First quarter
∆%
in € millions
2020
2021
∆%
CC*
Decorative Paints
754
930
23%
31%
Performance Coatings
1,295
1,332
3%
8%
Other activities
9
1
Total
2,058
2,263
10%
16%
* Change excluding currency impact.
Price/
Acq./
Exchange
in % versus Q1 2020
Volume
mix
div.
rates
Total
Decorative Paints
28
1
2
(8)
23
Performance Coatings
10
(2)
-
(5)
3
Total
16
(1)
1
(6)
10
Volume development per quarter
(year-on-year) in %
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Decorative Paints
(9)
(10)
14
12
28
Performance Coatings
(7)
(23)
(5)
1
10
Total
(7)
(18)
3
6
16
E
A North Asia
18
A
D
B South Asia Paciﬁc
11
C EMEA
51
B
D North America
13
E South America
7
100
C (Based on the full-year 2020)
Price/mix development per
quarter (year-on-year) in %
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Decorative Paints
1
4
(4)
2
1
Performance Coatings
3
-
1
-
(2)
Total
2
2
(1)
1
(1)
Currency development per quarter
(year-on-year) in %
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Decorative Paints
(2)
(4)
(7)
(10)
(8)
Performance Coatings
-
(1)
(5)
(5)
(5)
Total
(1)
(2)
(6)
(7)
(6)
Financial highlights
Q1 2021
Operating income
Operating income increased 62% to €303 million (2020: €187 million), driven by significant volume increases and cost discipline. OPI margin improved to 13.4% (2020: 9.1%).
Decorative Paints performance improved due to strong demand across all regions, with volumes up 28% compared with Q1 2020. ROS was up at 15.9% (2020: 8.5%)
Performance Coatings operating income increased, mainly due to volume increases of 10%. ROS remained 14.7% (2020: 14.7%)
Other activities improved €15 million to €38 million negative (2020: €53 million negative), mainly resulting from lower negative identified items
Adjusted operating income
Adjusted operating income was 43% higher at €307 million (2020: €214 million) and excludes identified items of €4 million negative, mainly related to transformation initiatives (2020: €27 million negative identified items relating to transformation initiatives). ROS1 was up at 13.6% (2020: 10.4%).
Net financing income/(expenses)
Net financing expenses decreased to €8 million (2020: €13 million), mainly due to lower interest on provisions.
Income tax
The effective tax rate was 24.2% (2020: 29.8%, which included several non-recurring items). Excluding identified items, the effective tax rate in Q1 2021 was 24.2% (2020: 28.4%).
Net income
Net income attributable to shareholders was €217 million (2020: €114 million). Earnings per share from total operations increased to €1.15 (2020: €0.59). Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to €1.18 (2020: €0.71), including the impact of the share buyback programs.
1 ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.
Operating income
First quarter
in € millions
2020
2021
∆%
Decorative Paints
58
147
153%
Performance Coatings
182
194
7%
Other activities
(53)
(38)
Total
187
303
62%
Adjusted operating income
First quarter
in € millions
2020
2021
∆%
Decorative Paints
64
148
131%
Performance Coatings
190
196
3%
Other activities
(40)
(37)
Total
214
307
43%
ROS¹
First quarter
in %
2020
2021
Decorative Paints
8.5
15.9
Performance Coatings
14.7
14.7
Other activities²
Total
10.4
13.6
ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.
² ROS for Other activities is not shown, as this is not meaningful.
Operating income to net income
First quarter
in € millions
2020
2021
Operating income
187
303
Net financing income/(expenses)
(13)
(8)
Results from associates and joint ventures
7
7
Profit before tax
181
302
Income tax
(54)
(73)
Profit from continuing operations
127
229
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
(1)
(2)
Profit for the period
126
227
Non-controlling interests
(12)
(10)
Net income
114
217
Decorative Paints
Highlights Q1 2021
•
Revenue up 23% and increased 31% in constant currencies, driven by strong demand across all regions
•
ROS up at 15.9% (2020: 8.5%)
Q1 2021
•
Revenue up 23% and increased 31% in constant currencies (compared with Q1 2019: up 20% in constant currencies);
volumes up 28%. Price up 4% and price/mix 1% higher overall. Acquisitions added 2%
•
Operating income improved to €147 million (2020: €58 million) driven by volume growth and continued focus on cost control
•
Adjusted operating income increased to €148 million (2020: €64 million)
Q1 2021
Revenue was up across all regions. Volumes were up 28%, while acqui-
South America
sitions added 2%. Price was up 4% while mix was 3% lower due to
Revenue in Q1 was up 14% and 56% higher in constant currencies
geographic mix.
(compared with Q1 2019: up 62% in constant currencies), mainly driven
by significant volume increases due to strong demand. Strong perfor-
Operating income increased to €147 million (2020: €58 million), driven
mance was driven by pricing initiatives and volume growth, offset by
by volume growth and continued focus on cost control.
currency impact driven by the Brazilian real and Argentinian peso.
Adjusted operating income increased to €148 million (2020: €64 million),
Asia
and excludes identified items of €1 million negative. In 2020, adjusted
Revenue in Q1 was up 33% and increased 41% in constant currencies
operating income of €64 million excluded identified items of €6 million
(compared with Q1 2019: up 4% in constant currencies). In 2020, rev-
negative related to transformation initiatives. ROS was up at 15.9%
enues were impacted by lower demand due to COVID-19, particularly
(2020: 8.5%).
in China. Compared with the previous quarter, volumes continued to
recover in South East Asia, driven by India, Malaysia and Pakistan.
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Revenue in Q1 was up 21% and 24% higher in constant currencies
(compared with Q1 2019: up 22% in constant currencies), due to con-
tinued strong demand, especially in the DIY segment.
Revenue
First quarter
∆%
in € millions
2020
2021
∆%
CC*
Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa
491
596
21%
24%
Decorative Paints South America
85
97
14%
56%
Decorative Paints Asia
178
237
33%
41%
Total
754
930
23%
31%
* Change excluding currency impact.
Revenue development Q1 2021
Increase Decrease
35
2%
31%
-8%
30
28%
1%
25
23%
20
Price: 4%
15
Mix: -3%
10
5
0
Volume
Price/
Acq./
Total
Exch.
Total
mix
div.
in CC
rates
Key financial figures
First quarter
in € millions / %
2020
2021
∆%
Operating income
58
147
153%
Identified items*
(6)
(1)
Adjusted operating income*
64
148
131%
OPI margin (%)*
7.7
15.8
ROS (%)*
8.5
15.9
Average invested capital*
2,993
2,776
ROI (%)*
14.1
23.7
Alternative performance measures; please refer to reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on pages 12 and 13.
