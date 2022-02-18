Akzo Nobel N : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report

Revenue

Q2 2021

Revenue was up 26% and 29% higher in constant currencies (com- pared with Q2 2019: up 8% in constant currencies) due to strong end market demand. Volumes were up 26%. Price was up 4%, while mix was 3% lower overall, mainly due to geographic mix in Decorative Paints EMEA.

Decorative Paints revenue increased 21% and was up 23% in constant currencies, driven by 22% higher volumes, mainly due to continued strong demand. Price was up 3%, while mix was 5% lower due to geographic mix in EMEA. Acquisitions added 3%

Performance Coatings revenue was up 31% and increased 35% in constant currencies. Revenue was positively impacted by 30% higher volumes. Price was up 5%, while mix was 1% lower due to geographic and segment mix. Acquisitions added 1%

Other activities revenue mainly includes service revenue

Half-year 2021

Revenue was up 18% and 23% higher in constant currencies (com- pared with the first half-year of 2019: up 9% in constant currencies) due to strong end market demand. Volumes were 22% higher. Price was up 3%, while mix was 3% lower overall due to geographic and segment mix.

Decorative Paints revenue increased 22% and was up 26% in constant currencies, driven by 25% higher volumes, mainly due to continued strong demand. Price was up 3%, while mix was 4% lower, mainly due to geographic mix. Acquisitions added 2%

Performance Coatings revenue was up 16% and increased 21% in constant currencies. Revenue was positively impacted by 20% higher volumes. Price was up 3%, while mix was 2% lower due to geographic and segment mix

Cost of sales

Raw material and other variable costs in the second quarter of 2021 increased €128 million, in addition to the impact of higher volumes, compared with the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by raw material inflation which continued to intensify.

Acquisitions

On June 29, 2021, the intention to acquire Colombia-based paints and coatings company Grupo Orbis was announced. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 or early 2022.