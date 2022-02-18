Akzo Nobel N : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report

The surface of a bland concrete wall in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, has been brought to life thanks to one of our latest "Let's Colour" projects. The 100-meter-long wall was transformed into something far more colorful and inspiring with the help of 212 liters of our Taubmans paint. The work was carried out by 13 AkzoNobel volunteers, who teamed up with 25 young people we trained in the local community. The project involved creating a colorful mural full of modern, traditional and cultural motifs.
AkzoNobel I Report for the second quarter and half-year 2021 2
Our results at a glance
Highlights Q2 2021
•
Revenue 26% higher than Q2 2020 (up 8% from Q2 2019, in constant currencies1) with 4.5% price increase
•
Adjusted operating income at €335 million (ROS2 at 13.3%), 41% higher than Q2 2020 and up 10% from Q2 2019
•
€1 billion share buyback started April 27, 2021; €223 million completed by end of Q2 2021
•
Acquisition Colombia-based Grupo Orbis announced, expected to be completed by the end of 2021 or early 2022
Q2 2021 (compared with Q2 2020)
•
Revenue up 26% and 29% higher in constant currencies, with volumes up 26%, mainly due to strong end market demand. Price/mix
up 1%, while acquisitions added 2%
•
Operating income up 86% at €384 million (2020: €207 million); OPI margin improved to 15.3% (2020: 10.4%)
•
Adjusted operating income up 41% at €335 million (2020: €238 million); excludes €49 million net positive impact from identified items,
mainly related to Brazil ICMS and UK pension gains3 (2020: €31 million negative identified items related to transformation initiatives)
•
Net cash from operating activities at €168 million (2020: €308 million)
•
Net income from total operations up 102% at €261 million (2020: €129 million)
•
EPS from total operations up 106% at €1.40 (2020: €0.68); adjusted EPS from continuing operations up 50% at €1.20 (2020: €0.80)
Half-year (compared with half-year 2020)
•
Revenue up 18% and 23% higher in constant currencies, with volumes up 22%, mainly due to strong end market demand. Price/mix
flat. Compared with the first half-year of 20191, revenue was up 9% in constant currencies
•
Operating income up 74% at €687 million (2020: €394 million); OPI margin improved to 14.4% (2020: 9.7%)
•
Adjusted operating income up 42% at €642 million (2020: €452 million) and excludes €45 million net positive impact from identified
items, mainly related to Brazil ICMS and UK pension gains3 (2020: €58 million negative identified items related to transformation
initiatives)
•
Net cash from operating activities at €137 million (2020: €148 million)
•
ROI increased to 19.3% (2020: 13.8%)
The 2019 comparatives are included in this report to allow for proper comparison in light of the COVID-19 impact in 2020.
ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.
Refer to page 4 for further information on the Brazil ICMS and UK pension identified items.
Outlook 2021
AkzoNobel targets to grow at least in line with its relevant markets. Trends differ per region and segment with significant raw material inflation expected to continue in the second half of 2021. Margin management and cost discipline are in place to deliver an average annual
50 basis points increase in return on sales over the period 2021-2023. The company targets
a leverage ratio of 1-2 times net debt/EBITDA and commits to retain a strong investment grade credit rating.
Summary of financial
outcomes
Second quarter
January-June
2020
2021
∆% in € millions / %
2020
2021
∆%
1,987
2,511
26%
Revenue
4,045
4,774
18%
297
469
58%
EBITDA1
574
857
49%
321
419
31%
Adjusted EBITDA1
623
810
30%
207
384
86%
Operating income
394
687
74%
(31)
49
Identified items1
(58)
45
238
335
41%
Adjusted operating income1
452
642
42%
10.4
15.3
OPI margin (%)1
9.7
14.4
12.0
13.3
ROS (%)1,2
11.2
13.4
Average invested capital1
7,060
6,673
(5%)
ROI (%)1
13.8
19.3
46
62
35% Capital expenditures
92
119
29%
Net debt
1,683
1,857
Leverage ratio (net debt/
1.4
1.2
EBITDA)1
Number of employees
33,200
32,800
308
168
Net cash from operating
148
137
activities
129
261
102%
Net income attributable to
243
478
97%
shareholders
190.7
187.0
Weighted average number of
192.3
187.9
shares (in millions)
0.68
1.40
106%
Earnings per share from total
1.26
2.54
102%
operations (in €)
0.80
1.20
50%
Adjusted earnings per share from
1.51
2.38
58%
continuing operations (in €)1
Alternative performance measures; please refer to reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on pages 16 and 17.
ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.
Alternative performance measures (APM)
AkzoNobel uses APM adjustments to the IFRS measures to provide supplementary information on the reporting of the underlying developments of the business. A reconciliation of the alternative performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures can be found in the tables on pages 16 and 17.
AkzoNobel I Report for the second quarter and half-year 2021 3
Financial highlights
Revenue
Q2 2021
Revenue was up 26% and 29% higher in constant currencies (com- pared with Q2 2019: up 8% in constant currencies) due to strong end market demand. Volumes were up 26%. Price was up 4%, while mix was 3% lower overall, mainly due to geographic mix in Decorative Paints EMEA.
Decorative Paints revenue increased 21% and was up 23% in constant currencies, driven by 22% higher volumes, mainly due to continued strong demand. Price was up 3%, while mix was 5% lower due to geographic mix in EMEA. Acquisitions added 3%
Performance Coatings revenue was up 31% and increased 35% in constant currencies. Revenue was positively impacted by 30% higher volumes. Price was up 5%, while mix was 1% lower due to geographic and segment mix. Acquisitions added 1%
Other activities revenue mainly includes service revenue
Half-year 2021
Revenue was up 18% and 23% higher in constant currencies (com- pared with the first half-year of 2019: up 9% in constant currencies) due to strong end market demand. Volumes were 22% higher. Price was up 3%, while mix was 3% lower overall due to geographic and segment mix.
Decorative Paints revenue increased 22% and was up 26% in constant currencies, driven by 25% higher volumes, mainly due to continued strong demand. Price was up 3%, while mix was 4% lower, mainly due to geographic mix. Acquisitions added 2%
Performance Coatings revenue was up 16% and increased 21% in constant currencies. Revenue was positively impacted by 20% higher volumes. Price was up 3%, while mix was 2% lower due to geographic and segment mix
Other activities revenue mainly includes service revenue
Cost of sales
Raw material and other variable costs in the second quarter of 2021 increased €128 million, in addition to the impact of higher volumes, compared with the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by raw material inflation which continued to intensify.
Acquisitions
On June 29, 2021, the intention to acquire Colombia-based paints and coatings company Grupo Orbis was announced. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 or early 2022.
Revenue development Q2 2021
Increase
Decrease
30
26%
1%
2%
29%
-3%
26%
25
20Price: 4.5%
Mix: -3.1%
15
10
5
0
Volume
Price/
Acq./
Total
Exch.
Total
mix
div.
in CC
rates
Revenue development half-year 2021
Increase
Decrease
25
22%
-%
1%
23%
-5%
20
18%
15Price: 3%
Mix: -3%
Volume
Price/
Acq./
Total
Exch.
Total
mix
div.
in CC
rates
AkzoNobel around the world
Revenue by destination
%
E
A North Asia
18
A
D
B South Asia Paciﬁc
11
C EMEA
51
B
D North America
13
E South America
7
100
C (Based on the full-year 2020)
Revenue
Second quarter
January-June
∆%
∆%
2020
2021
∆%
CC* in € millions
2020
2021
∆%
CC*
899
1,086
21%
23%
Decorative Paints
1,653
2,016
22%
26%
1,086
1,423
31%
35%
Performance
2,381
2,755
16%
21%
Coatings
2
2
Other activities
11
3
1,987
2,511
26%
29%
Total
4,045
4,774
18%
23%
* Change excluding currency impact.
Price/
Exchange
in % versus Q2 2020
Volume
mix
Acq./div.
rates
Total
Decorative Paints
22
(2)
3
(2)
21
Performance Coatings
30
4
1
(4)
31
Total
26
1
2
(3)
26
Price/
Exchange
in % versus year-to-date 2020
Volume
mix
Acq./div.
rates
Total
Decorative Paints
25
(1)
2
(4)
22
Performance Coatings
20
1
-
(5)
16
Total
22
-
1
(5)
18
Volume development per quarter
(year-on-year) in %
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Decorative Paints
(10)
14
12
28
22
Performance Coatings
(23)
(5)
1
10
30
Total
(18)
3
6
16
26
Price/mix development per
quarter (year-on-year) in %
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Decorative Paints
4
(4)
2
1
(2)
Performance Coatings
-
1
-
(2)
4
Total
2
(1)
1
(1)
1
Currency development per quarter
(year-on-year) in %
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Decorative Paints
(4)
(7)
(10)
(8)
(2)
Performance Coatings
(1)
(5)
(5)
(5)
(4)
Total
(2)
(6)
(7)
(6)
(3)
AkzoNobel I Report for the second quarter and half-year 2021 4
Financial highlights
Q2 2021
Operating income
Operating income increased 86% to €384 million (2020: €207 million), driven by significantly higher volumes and one-off gains from identified items. OPI margin improved to 15.3% (2020: 10.4%).
Decorative Paints performance improved mainly due to strong demand across all regions and one-off gains. Volumes up 22% compared with Q2 2020. OPI margin increased to 21.9% (2020: 18.8%)
Performance Coatings operating income increased, mainly due to 30% higher volumes. OPI margin increased to 13.1% (2020: 8.2%)
Other activities improved €11 million to €40 million negative (2020: €51 million negative), mainly resulting from lower negative identified items
Adjusted operating income
Adjusted operating income was 41% higher at €335 million (2020: €238 million) and excludes net positive identified items of €49 million (2020: €31 million negative identified items relating to transformation initiatives). ROS1 was up at 13.3% (2020: 12.0%).
Half-year 2021
Operating income
Operating income increased 74% to €687 million (2020: €394 million), driven by significant volume increases and one-off gains. OPI margin improved to 14.4% (2020: 9.7%).
Decorative Paints performance improved mainly due to strong demand across all regions and one-off gains, with volumes up
25% compared with Q2 2020. OPI margin was up at 19.1% (2020: 13.7%)
Performance Coatings operating income increased, mainly due to 20% higher volumes. OPI margin improved to 13.8% (2020: 11.4%)
Other activities improved €26 million to €78 million negative (2020: €104 million negative), mainly resulting from lower negative identified items
Adjusted operating income
Adjusted operating income was 42% higher at €642 million (2020: €452 million) and excludes net positive identified items of €45 million (2020: €58 million negative identified items, mainly relating to transformation initiatives). ROS1 was up at 13.4% (2020: 11.2%).
Net financing income/(expenses)
Net financing expenses decreased by €26 million, mainly due to one-off interest income from the Brazil ICMS case.
Income tax
The effective tax rate was 28.4% (2020: 29.1%). The decrease compared with previous year is mainly related to impairments of deferred tax assets in 2020. In 2021, the effective tax rate is impacted by the upcoming UK tax rate change from 19% to 25%. The change resulted in a one time tax charge of €18 million as a result of the remeasurement of (net) deferred tax liabilities which is included in identifieditems. Excluding identified items, the effective tax rate in 2021 was 25.1% (2020: 27.9%).
Net income
Net income attributable to shareholders was €478 million (2020: €243 million). Earnings per share from total operations increased to €2.54 (2020: €1.26), including the impact of share buyback programs.
Identified items: Brazil ICMS and UK pensions
Brazil state tax on goods and services (ICMS)
In May 2021, the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) recognized the right to deduct state tax on goods and services (ICMS) from the calculation basis of the Social Integration Program-PIS (Programa de Integração Social) and the Financing of Social Security-COFINS (Contribuição para Financiamento da Seguridade Social).
This STF decision covers a multi-year period prior to 2018. As a result, in Q2 2021, a net gain of €42 million was recognized in net income, of which €36 million in Other results, €20 million in interest income, €5 million in discontinued operations and €19 million negative in income tax.
UK pensions curtailment
Following a court decision in April 2021, which allows the amendment of the scheme documentation of one of the company's UK pension funds, a curtailment gain of €23 million was recognized in Other results.
Operating income
Second quarter
January-June
2020
2021
∆% in € millions
2020
2021
∆%
169
238
41%
Decorative Paints
227
385
70%
89
186
109%
Performance Coatings
271
380
40%
(51)
(40)
Other activities
(104)
(78)
207
384
86%
Total
394
687
74%
Adjusted operating income
Second quarter
January-June
2020
2021
∆% in € millions
2020
2021
∆%
175
191
9%
Decorative Paints
239
339
42%
103
179
74%
Performance Coatings
293
375
28%
(40)
(35)
Other activities
(80)
(72)
238
335
41%
Total
452
642
42%
ROS1
Second quarter
January-June
2020
2021
in %
2020
2021
19.5
17.6
Decorative Paints
14.5
16.8
9.5
12.6
Performance Coatings
12.3
13.6
Other activities2
12.0
13.3
Total
11.2
13.4
ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.
² ROS for Other activities is not shown, as this is not meaningful.
Operating income to net income
Second quarter
January-June
2020
2021 in € millions
2020
2021
207
384
Operating income
394
687
(25)
(4)
Net financing income/(expenses)
(38)
(12)
5
8
Results from associates and joint ventures
12
15
187
388
Profit before tax
368
690
(53)
(123)
Income tax
(107)
(196)
134
265
Profit from continuing operations
261
494
-
7
Profit from discontinued operations
(1)
5
134
272
Profit for the period
260
499
(5)
(11)
Non-controlling interests
(17)
(21)
129
261
Net income
243
478
AkzoNobel I Report for the second quarter and half-year 2021 5
Decorative Paints
Highlights Q2 2021
• Revenue up 21% (compared with Q2 2019: up 18% in constant currencies), due to strong demand across all regions • Pricing up 3% compared with Q2 2020
• Adjusted operating income increased to €191 million (ROS at 17.6%), up 9% from Q2 2020 and 40% higher than Q2 2019
Q2 2021
•
Revenue up 21% and 23% higher in constant currencies (compared with Q2 2019: up 18% in constant currencies); 22% higher volumes
and 3% price increase was offset by 5% adverse geographic mix impact for EMEA. Acquisitions added 3%
•
Operating income increased 41% to €238 million (2020: €169 million), driven by higher volumes, margin management, cost discipline and
one-off gains
Half-year 2021
•
Revenue 22% higher and up 26% in constant currencies; 25% higher volumes and 3% price increase was offset by 4% adverse mix impact
•
Operating income increased 70% to €385 million (2020: €227 million), driven by higher volumes, margin management, cost discipline and
one-off gains
•
Adjusted operating income increased 42% to €339 million (2020: €239 million)
Revenue
Second quarter
January-June
∆%
∆%
2020
2021
∆%
CC* in € millions
2020
2021
∆%
CC*
638
720
13%
13%
Decorative Paints
1,129
1,316
17%
18%
Europe, Middle East
and Africa
58
101
74%
102%
Decorative Paints
143
198
38%
77%
South America
203
265
31%
34%
Decorative Paints Asia
381
502
32%
37%
899
1,086
21%
23%
Total
1,653
2,016
22%
26%
* Change excluding currency impact.
Revenue development Q2 2021
Increase
Decrease
25
22%
-2%
3%
23%
-2%
21%
20
15
10Price: 3%
Mix: -5%
5
0
Volume
Price/
Acq./
Total
Exch.
Total
mix
div.
in CC
rates
Revenue development half-year 2021
Increase
Decrease
30
2%
26%
-4%
25
25%
-1%
20
22%
Q2 2021
Revenue was up 21% and 23% higher in constant currencies, due to strong demand across all regions. Europe and South America delivered continued strong performance, while most parts of Asia returned to growth.
Operating income increased 41% to €238 million and was impacted by €47 million net positive identified items, mainly related to one-off gains (refer to page 4). In 2020, operating income of €169 million was adversely impacted by €6 million identified items related to transformation initiatives.
Adjusted operating income increased 9% to €191 million (2020: €175 million), mainly driven by higher volumes. ROS at 17.6% (2020: 19.5%) with price increases offset by geographic mix.
Half-year 2021
Revenue was 22% higher and up 26% in constant currencies, with positive volume developments of 25%. A positive price impact of 3% was more than offset by 4% adverse mix effect. Acquisitions added 2%.
Operating income increased 70% to €385 million and was impacted by €46 million net positive identified items, mainly related to one-off gains (refer to page 4). In 2020, operating income of €227 million was adversely impacted by €12 million identified items related to transformation initiatives.
Adjusted operating income increased 42% to €339 million (2020: €239 million). Margin management and cost discipline resulted in an increased ROS of 16.8% (2020: 14.5%).
15Price: 3%
Mix: -4%10
5
0
Volume
Price/
Acq./
Total
Exch.
Total
mix
div.
in CC
rates
Key financial figures
Second quarter
January-June
2020
2021
∆% in € millions / %
2020
2021
∆%
169
238
41%
Operating income
227
385
70%
(6)
47
Identified items*
(12)
46
175
191
9%
Adjusted operating income*
239
339
42%
18.8
21.9
OPI margin (%)*
13.7
19.1
19.5
17.6
ROS (%)*
14.5
16.8
Average invested capital*
2,959
2,734
ROI (%)*
15.5
24.6
*Alternative performance measures; please refer to reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on pages 16 and 17.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:05 UTC.