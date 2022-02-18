Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/18 10:10:45 am
91.7 EUR   -0.09%
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q4 and Full Year 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q3 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : Q3 2021 Quarterly Report

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3

21

Bright Skies unveiled as Color of the Year

An airy light blue has been revealed as our 2022 Color of the Year. The stunning collection of colors will inspire interior design and surfaces for the aerospace, automotive and consumer electronics markets. According to our trend research, what people need most is a breath of fresh air. That theme is reflected in Bright Skies - an incredibly versatile shade also showcased in our ColorSurfaces E17 coatings collection.

AkzoNobel  I  Report for the third quarter 2021 2

Our results at a glance

Highlights Q3 2021

• 

Pricing up 9% compared with Q3 2020. Revenue 6% higher (up 5% from Q3 2019, in constant currencies1)

• 

Raw material and other variable costs increased €278 million compared with Q3 2020

• 

Adjusted operating income lower at €241 million (2020: €353 million), ROS2 at 10.0% (2020: 15.5%)

• 

€1 billion share buyback started April 27, 2021; €557 million completed by end of Q3 2021

• 

First paints and coatings company to commit to a carbon reduction target of 50% by 2030 (2018 baseline) for the full

value chain, verified by the Science Based Targets initiative

Q3 2021 (compared with Q3 2020)

• 

Revenue up 6%, driven by pricing initiatives. Volumes 6% lower, while acquisitions added 1%

• 

Operating income lower at €226 million (2020: €326 million). OPI margin 9.4% (2020: 14.3%), includes €15 million net negative

impact from identified items

• 

Adjusted operating income lower at €241 million (2020: €353 million), ROS2 at 10.0% (2020: 15.5%)

• 

Net cash from operating activities lower at €290 million (2020: €457 million)

• 

Net income attributable to shareholders lower at €164 million (2020: €220 million)

• 

EPS from total operations lower at €0.89 (2020: €1.15); adjusted EPS from continuing operations at €0.93 (2020: €1.30)

• 

Interim dividend of €0.44 per share (2020: €0.43 per share)

  1. The 2019 comparatives are included in this report to allow for proper comparison in light of the COVID-19 impact in 2020.
  2. ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.

Outlook

AkzoNobel targets to grow at least in line with its relevant markets. Trends differ per region and segment, with significant raw material cost inflation and supply constraints expected to continue through mid-2022. Margin management and cost discipline are in place to deliver an average annual 50 basis points increase in return on sales over the period 2021-2023. The company is confident in the €2 billion EBITDA target for 2023, in line with its Grow & Deliver strategy. AkzoNobel targets a leverage ratio of 1-2 times net debt/EBITDA and commits to retain a strong investment grade credit rating.

Summary of financial

outcomes

Third quarter

January-September

2020

2021

∆% in € millions / %

2020

2021

∆%

2,276

2,410

6%

Revenue

6,321

7,184

14%

417

313

(25%)

EBITDA1

991

1,170

18%

439

325

(26%) Adjusted EBITDA1

1,062

1,135

7%

326

226

(31%)

Operating income

720

913

27%

(27)

(15)

Identified items1

(85)

30

353

241

(32%) Adjusted operating income1

805

883

10%

14.3

9.4

OPI margin (%)1

11.4

12.7

15.5

10.0

ROS (%)1,2

12.7

12.3

Average invested capital1

6,974

6,706

ROI (%)1

14.7

17.5

64

70

Capital expenditures

156

189

Net debt

1,315

1,983

Leverage ratio (net debt/

1.0

1.3

EBITDA)1

Number of employees

32,400

32,700

457

290

Net cash from operating

605

427

activities

220

164

Net income attributable to

463

642

shareholders

190.6

184.1

Weighted average number of

191.7

186.6

shares (in millions)

1.15

0.89

Earnings per share from total

2.41

3.44

operations (in €)

1.30

0.93

Adjusted earnings per share from

2.80

3.32

continuing operations (in €)1

  • Alternative performance measures; please refer to reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on pages 12 and 13.
  • ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.

Alternative performance measures (APM)

AkzoNobel uses APM adjustments to the IFRS measures to provide supplementary information on the reporting of the underlying developments of the business. A reconciliation of the alternative performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures can be found in the tables on pages 12 and 13.

AkzoNobel  I  Report for the third quarter 2021 3

Financial highlights

Revenue

Q3 2021

Pricing up 9%. Revenue increased by 6% (compared with Q3 2019: up 5% in constant currencies), mainly due to pricing initiatives. Mix was up 2% overall, while volumes were 6% lower.

  • Decorative Paints pricing up 7%. Revenue increased 1% overall, with mix 3% higher due to normalization in the DIY segment
    in EMEA. Volumes were 11% lower than in Q3 2020, while acquisitions added 2%
  • Performance Coatings pricing up 11%. Revenue was up 10% overall and increased 9% in constant currencies. Mix was flat. Volumes were 2% below Q3 2020
  • Other activities revenue mainly includes service revenue

Cost of sales

Raw material and other variable costs in the third quarter of 2021 increased €278 million, adjusted for the impact of lower volumes, compared with the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by raw material inflation, which continued to intensify.

Revenue development Q3 2021

Increase Decrease

Price: 9%

15

Mix: 2%

10

11%

1%

6%

-

6%

5

0

-6%

-5

-10

Volume

Price/

Acq./

Total

Exch.

Total

mix

div.

in CC

rates

Revenue development year-to-date 2021

Increase

Decrease

20

4%

1%

16%

-2%

15

11%

14%

10

5

Price: 5%

Mix: -1%

0

Volume

Price/

Acq./

Total

Exch.

Total

mix

div.

in CC

rates

Revenue

Third quarter

January-September

∆%

∆%

2020

2021

∆%

CC* in € millions

2020

2021

∆%

CC*

1,004

1,013

1%

1%

Decorative Paints

2,657

3,029

14%

16%

1,270

1,396

10%

9%

Performance

3,651

4,151

14%

17%

Coatings

2

1

Other activities

13

4

2,276

2,410

6%

6%

Total

6,321

7,184

14%

16%

* Change excluding currency impact.

Price/

Exchange

in % versus Q3 2020

Volume

mix

Acq./div.

rates

Total

Decorative Paints

(11)

10

2

-

1

Performance Coatings

(2)

11

-

1

10

Total

(6)

11

1

-

6

Price/

Exchange

in % versus year-to-date 2020

Volume

mix

Acq./div.

rates

Total

Decorative Paints

11

3

2

(2)

14

Performance Coatings

12

5

-

(3)

14

SBTi approves carbon reduction target

Our commitment to setting science-based sustainability targets has been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) - confirming AkzoNobel as the first paints and coatings company to receive this endorsement. We've also restated our carbon reduction target across the whole value chain and increased it to 50% by 2030 (baseline 2018). This brings it in line with the company's carbon reduction ambition in its own operations.

AkzoNobel around the world

Revenue by destination

%

E

A North Asia

18

A

D

B South Asia Paciﬁc

11

C EMEA

51

B

D North America

13

E South America

7

100

C (Based on the full-year 2020)

Total

11

4

1

(2)

14

Volume development per quarter

(year-on-year) in %

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Decorative Paints

14

12

28

22

(11)

Performance Coatings

(5)

1

10

30

(2)

Total

3

6

16

26

(6)

Price/mix development per

quarter (year-on-year) in %

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Decorative Paints

(4)

2

1

(2)

10

Performance Coatings

1

-

(2)

4

11

Total

(1)

1

(1)

1

11

Currency development per quarter

(year-on-year) in %

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Decorative Paints

(7)

(10)

(8)

(2)

-

Performance Coatings

(5)

(5)

(5)

(4)

1

Total

(6)

(7)

(6)

(3)

-

AkzoNobel  I  Report for the third quarter 2021 4

Financial highlights

Q3 2021

Operating income

Operating income at €226 million (2020: €326 million) as pricing initiatives were more than offset by significant raw material cost impact and lower volumes. OPI margin at 9.4% (2020: 14.3%).

  • Decorative Paints operating income decreased, mainly due to significant raw material cost increases and 11% lower volumes, partly offset by pricing initiatives. OPI margin at 14.5% (2020: 20.1%)
  • Performance Coatings delivered 11% higher pricing, although heavily impacted by continued raw material cost inflation. OPI margin at 9.5% (2020: 14.1%)
  • Other activities improved €1 million to €54 million negative (2020: €55 million negative)

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating income at €241 million (2020: €353 million) excludes negative identified items of €15 million, mainly related to transformation initiatives (2020: €27 million negative identified items relating to transformation initiatives). ROS1 at 10.0% (2020: 15.5%).

Year-to-date

Operating income

Operating income up 27% at €913 million (2020: €720 million), driven by significant volume increases and one-off gains. Operating income includes net positive identified items of €30 million, mainly related to gains from the Brazil ICMS case and UK pensions curtailments, partly offset by transformation initiatives (2020: €85 million negative identified items, mainly relating to transformation initiatives). OPI

Net financing income/(expenses)

Net financing expenses decreased by €22 million, mainly due to one-off interest income from the Brazil ICMS case (see below).

Income tax

The effective tax rate was 27.0% (2020: 27.6%). The decrease compared with previous year is mainly related to non-taxable interest income from the Brazil ICMS case (see below). Excluding identified items, the effective tax rate in 2021 was 24.8% (2020: 26.8%).

In July 2021, the UK Supreme Court issued a decision in a group litigation case the company participates in ("Franked Investment Income"; filed in 2003). The company is in the process of assessing the impact of this decision and has not yet accounted for such impact.

Net income

Net income attributable to shareholders was €642 million (2020: €463 million). Earnings per share from total operations increased to €3.44 (2020: €2.41), including the impact of share buyback programs.

Identified items: Brazil ICMS and UK pensions year-to-date

Brazil state tax on goods and services (ICMS)

In May 2021, the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) recognized the right to deduct state tax on goods and services (ICMS) from the calculation basis of the Social Integration Program-PIS (Programa de Integração Social) and the Financing of Social Security-COFINS (Contribuição para Financiamento da Seguridade Social).

Operating income

Third quarter

January-September

2020

2021

∆% in € millions

2020

2021

∆%

202

147

(27%)

Decorative Paints

429

532

24%

179

133

(26%)

Performance Coatings

450

513

14%

(55)

(54)

Other activities

(159)

(132)

326

226

(31%)

Total

720

913

27%

Adjusted operating income

Third quarter

January-September

2020

2021

∆% in € millions

2020

2021

∆%

208

151

(27%)

Decorative Paints

447

490

10%

195

136

(30%)

Performance Coatings

488

511

5%

(50)

(46)

Other activities

(130)

(118)

353

241

(32%)

Total

805

883

10%

ROS1

Third quarter

January-September

2020

2021

in %

2020

2021

20.7

14.9

Decorative Paints

16.8

16.2

15.4

9.7

Performance Coatings

13.4

12.3

Other activities2

15.5

10.0

Total

12.7

12.3

  • ROS is adjusted operating income as percentage of revenue; ROS excluding unallocated cost was reported in relation to the Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and is no longer reported.

² ROS for Other activities is not shown, as this is not meaningful.

margin improved to 12.7% (2020: 11.4%).

  • Decorative Paints performance improved, mainly due to strong demand across all regions and one-off gains, with volumes up 11% compared with year-to-date Q3 2020. OPI margin was up at 17.6% (2020: 16.1%)
  • Performance Coatings operating income increased, mainly due to 12% higher volumes. OPI margin improved to 12.4% (2020: 12.3%)
  • Other activities improved €27 million to €132 million negative (2020: €159 million negative), mainly resulting from lower negative identified items

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating income was 10% higher at €883 million (2020: €805 million). ROS1 at 12.3% (2020: 12.7%).

This STF decision covers a multi-year period prior to 2018. As a result,

Operating income to net income

a year-to-date net gain of €50 million was recognized in net income,

Third quarter

January-September

of which €36 million in Other results, €21 million in interest income, €6

2020

2021 in € millions

2020

2021

million in discontinued operations and €13 million negative in income tax.

326

226

Operating income

720

913

(15)

(19)

Net financing income/(expenses)

(53)

(31)

UK pensions curtailment

6

6

Results from associates and joint ventures

18

21

Following a court decision in April 2021, which allows the amendment

317

213

Profit before tax

685

903

of the scheme documentation of one of the company's UK pension

(82)

(48)

Income tax

(189)

(244)

funds, a curtailment gain of €23 million was recognized in Other results

235

165

Profit from continuing operations

496

659

in Q2 2021.

(5)

-

Profit from discontinued operations

(6)

5

230

165

Profit for the period

490

664

(10)

(1)

Non-controlling interests

(27)

(22)

220

164

Net income

463

642

AkzoNobel  I  Report for the third quarter 2021 5

Decorative Paints

Highlights Q3 2021

•  Pricing up 7% compared with Q3 2020, driven by strong pricing initiatives in all regions •  Revenue up 1% (compared with Q3 2019: up 11% in constant currencies)

•  Normalization in the DIY segment in EMEA, while the professional segment returned to growth; mix up 3%

Q3 2021

• 

Pricing up 7%. Revenue up 1% (compared with Q3 2019: up 11% in constant currencies). Pricing initiatives and positive mix of 3% were

offset by 11% lower volumes, while acquisitions added 2%

• 

Operating income lower at €147 million (2020: €202 million) as pricing initiatives of 7% were more than offset by raw material cost

inflation and lower volumes

Revenue

Third quarter

January-September

∆%

∆%

2020

2021

∆%

CC* in € millions

2020

2021

∆%

CC*

620

615

(1%)

(2%)

Decorative Paints

1,749

1,931

10%

11%

Europe, Middle East

and Africa

116

131

13%

25%

Decorative Paints

259

329

27%

52%

South America

268

267

-%

(2%)

Decorative Paints Asia

649

769

18%

20%

1,004

1,013

1%

1%

Total

2,657

3,029

14%

16%

* Change excluding currency impact.

Revenue development Q3 2021

Increase Decrease

Q3 2021

Revenue was up 1%, with pricing initiatives and positive mix partly offset by lower volumes. Acquisitions added 2%.

Operating income of €147 million (2020: €202 million) was adversely impacted by raw material cost inflation and lower volumes, partly offset by pricing initiatives and positive mix effects. Operating income includes €4 million net negative identified items, mainly related to transformation initiatives. In 2020, operating income included €6 million identified items related to transformation initiatives.

Adjusted operating income lower at €151 million (2020: €208 million)

and ROS at 14.9% (2020: 20.7%).

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Revenue in Q3 was 1% lower and 2% lower in constant currencies (compared with Q3 2019: up 10% in constant currencies), with pricing initiatives offset by lower volumes.

Positive mix effects and lower volumes were driven by normalization in the DIY segment. DIY normalizing above 2019 levels, while the professional segment returned to growth, although still impacted by supply constraints.

South America

Revenue in Q3 was 13% higher and up 25% in constant currencies (compared with Q3 2019: up 70% in constant currencies), driven by pricing initiatives and market share gains in Brazil and Argentina.

Asia

Revenue in Q3 was flat and 2% lower in constant currencies (compared with Q3 2019: 3% lower in constant currencies). China showed strong growth in the premium retail segment, contributing to a positive mix. Pricing initiatives were offset by lower volumes as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia were still heavily impacted by lockdown measures in Q3 2021, while India showed signs of recovery.

15

10

Price: 7%

5

Mix: 3%

-11%

10%

2%

1%

-%

1%

0

-5

10

Volume

Price/

Acq./

Total

Exch.

Total

-15

mix

div.

in CC

rates

Revenue development year-to-date 2021

Increase Decrease

20

3%

2%

16%

-2%

14%

15

11%

10

5

Price: 5%

Mix: -2%

0

Volume

Price/

Acq./

Total

Exch.

Total

mix

div.

in CC

rates

Key financial figures

Third quarter

January-September

2020

2021

∆% in € millions / %

2020

2021

∆%

202

147

(27%)

Operating income

429

532

24%

(6)

(4)

Identified items*

(18)

42

208

151

(27%)

Adjusted operating income*

447

490

10%

20.1

14.5

OPI margin (%)*

16.1

17.6

20.7

14.9

ROS (%)*

16.8

16.2

Average invested capital*

2,882

2,771

ROI (%)*

18.5

22.2

*Alternative performance measures; please refer to reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures on pages 12 and 13.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q4 and Full Year 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q3 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
09:52aAKZO NOBEL N : Q1 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
02:52aAKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:25aAKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/17AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel provides further insight on its Grow & Deliver strategy
PU
02/15AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel to scale-up in-house production of resins
PU
02/14AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel launches Paint the Future startup challenge in India
PU
02/11AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 596 M 10 907 M 10 907 M
Net income 2021 757 M 861 M 861 M
Net Debt 2021 2 059 M 2 340 M 2 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 16 419 M 18 663 M 18 663 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 91,78 €
Average target price 111,91 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-4.89%18 663
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-24.12%69 526
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-3.46%41 742
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.93%35 385
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.50%20 871
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.17%11 178