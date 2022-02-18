Akzo Nobel N : Q3 2021 Quarterly Report

Operating income up 27% at €913 million (2020: €720 million), driven by significant volume increases and one-off gains. Operating income includes net positive identified items of €30 million, mainly related to gains from the Brazil ICMS case and UK pensions curtailments, partly offset by transformation initiatives (2020: €85 million negative identified items, mainly relating to transformation initiatives). OPI

Adjusted operating income at €241 million (2020: €353 million) excludes negative identified items of €15 million, mainly related to transformation initiatives (2020: €27 million negative identified items relating to transformation initiatives). ROS1 at 10.0% (2020: 15.5%).

Decorative Paints operating income decreased, mainly due to significant raw material cost increases and 11% lower volumes, partly offset by pricing initiatives. OPI margin at 14.5% (2020: 20.1%)

Operating income at €226 million (2020: €326 million) as pricing initiatives were more than offset by significant raw material cost impact and lower volumes. OPI margin at 9.4% (2020: 14.3%).

Net financing income/(expenses)

Net financing expenses decreased by €22 million, mainly due to one-off interest income from the Brazil ICMS case (see below).

Income tax

The effective tax rate was 27.0% (2020: 27.6%). The decrease compared with previous year is mainly related to non-taxable interest income from the Brazil ICMS case (see below). Excluding identified items, the effective tax rate in 2021 was 24.8% (2020: 26.8%).

In July 2021, the UK Supreme Court issued a decision in a group litigation case the company participates in ("Franked Investment Income"; filed in 2003). The company is in the process of assessing the impact of this decision and has not yet accounted for such impact.

Net income

Net income attributable to shareholders was €642 million (2020: €463 million). Earnings per share from total operations increased to €3.44 (2020: €2.41), including the impact of share buyback programs.

Identified items: Brazil ICMS and UK pensions year-to-date

Brazil state tax on goods and services (ICMS)

In May 2021, the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) recognized the right to deduct state tax on goods and services (ICMS) from the calculation basis of the Social Integration Program-PIS (Programa de Integração Social) and the Financing of Social Security-COFINS (Contribuição para Financiamento da Seguridade Social).