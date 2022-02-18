Akzo Nobel N : Q4 and Full Year 2021 Quarterly Report

Financial highlights

Revenue

Q4 2021

Pricing up 12.5%; December pricing up 14%. Revenue was 9% higher, and 7% higher in constant currencies.

Decorative Paints pricing up 10%. Revenue was 5% higher and 4% higher in constant currencies. Volumes were 8% lower, mainly due to normalization of seasonality in the DIY segment in EMEA. Volumes were up 4% compared with Q4 2019

Performance Coatings pricing up 14%. Revenue was 11% higher and 9% higher in constant currencies. Volumes were 5% lower, mainly due to continued supply constraints, especially in North America. Volumes were 4% lower compared with Q4 2019

Full-year 2021

Pricing up 7%. Revenue was 12% higher, and 14% higher in constant currencies. Volumes were 7% higher, mainly due to the impact of the recovery from COVID-19 on end market demand.

Decorative Paints pricing up 6%. Revenue up 12% and 13% higher in constant currencies. Volumes up 6%, mainly due to higher end market demand

Performance Coatings pricing up 8%. Revenue was 13% higher and 15% higher in constant currencies. Volumes were 8% higher, mainly due to end market demand recovery in all segments

Cost of sales

Raw material and other variable costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased €325 million, adjusted for the impact of lower volumes, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full-year 2021, this number amounts to €769 million. The increase was mainly driven by raw material inflation, which is expected to gradually ease by mid-2022.

Acquisitions

In March 2021, the acquisition of Titan Paints in Spain was completed, strengthening our paints business and footprint in Spain. In June 2021, the intended acquisition of Colombia-based paints and coatings company Grupo Orbis was announced. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.