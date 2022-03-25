Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : Startups and AkzoNobel sign letters of intent for joint collaboration

03/25/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following three solutions won over the international jury of experts and business leaders:

Winner: SolCold

The solution from Israeli startup SolCold is a sustainable self-cooling coating based on anti-Stokes. It uses the sun's energy to keep the inside temperature much cooler without having to use any electricity.

"As a group of engineers and scientists, we know how to do R&D very well," says Yaron Shenhav, CEO of SolCold. "But what we lack is the ability to mass-produce and scale our very innovative product. So collaborating with AkzoNobel is the perfect fit."

Winner: Aerones

Latvian startup Aerones brings a robotic solution to wind turbine maintenance. Their crawling robot allows technicians to safely and efficiently perform inspections, cleaning and repairs at height.

"We had a great experience, and as we made new friends this week it started to feel like a real family," says Janis Putrams, CTO and co-founder of Aerones. "We're excited to work together with AkzoNobel to improve the generation of renewable energy - we would like to surprise our clients with a solution that combines our technology and AkzoNobel's unique expertise in protectivecoatings."

Winner: SprayVision

From the Czech Republic, SprayVision brings a data-driven approach to optimizing spray application of paint, offering customers full control over the process. The solution helps to reduce environmental impact by saving material and improving quality.

"What a great week, it exceeded our expectations," says Petr Jahn, CEO of SprayVision. "We learned a lot from connecting with the other startups and getting such challenging questions from the AkzoNobel team. They'll introduce us to completely new fields we're not currently active in, which represent big opportunities for collaboration."

More about Paint the Future

This Paint the Future global startup challenge launched in 2021 and attracted 245 submissions from 62 countries. The first global startup challenge was held in 2019, followed by regional challenges in Brazil (2020), China (2021), and most recently in India (2022).

For more information about the Paint the Future startup challenge, visit letspaintthefuture.com and follow @letspaintfuture on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Photos, startup profiles and infographics can be downloaded from the AkzoNobel Paint the Future media kit: akzo.no/PTF-2022-Media-Kit

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
02:27pAKZO NOBEL N : Startups and AkzoNobel sign letters of intent for joint collaboration
PU
03/24AKZO NOBEL N : Startups excited to receive the Paint the Future award from AkzoNobel
PU
03/23AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/22AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 14, 2022 – March 18, 2022)
PU
03/22AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 14, 2022 – March 18, 2022)
PU
03/21AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel successfully raises  1.2 billion via a dual-tranche bond
PU
03/18AKZO NOBEL NV : Upgraded to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
03/15AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 7, 2022 – March 11, 2022)
PU
03/15AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 7, 2022 – March 11, 2022)
PU
03/14AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 688 M 11 758 M 11 758 M
Net income 2022 909 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net Debt 2022 2 748 M 3 023 M 3 023 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 13 647 M 14 996 M 15 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 32 800
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 76,30 €
Average target price 109,91 €
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-20.93%15 014
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-29.03%64 762
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.57%38 072
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-24.90%30 584
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.27%20 663
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-20.91%10 358