Akzo Nobel N : Startups and AkzoNobel sign letters of intent for joint collaboration

The following three solutions won over the international jury of experts and business leaders:

Winner: SolCold

The solution from Israeli startup SolCold is a sustainable self-cooling coating based on anti-Stokes. It uses the sun's energy to keep the inside temperature much cooler without having to use any electricity.

"As a group of engineers and scientists, we know how to do R&D very well," says Yaron Shenhav, CEO of SolCold. "But what we lack is the ability to mass-produce and scale our very innovative product. So collaborating with AkzoNobel is the perfect fit."

Winner: Aerones

Latvian startup Aerones brings a robotic solution to wind turbine maintenance. Their crawling robot allows technicians to safely and efficiently perform inspections, cleaning and repairs at height.

"We had a great experience, and as we made new friends this week it started to feel like a real family," says Janis Putrams, CTO and co-founder of Aerones. "We're excited to work together with AkzoNobel to improve the generation of renewable energy - we would like to surprise our clients with a solution that combines our technology and AkzoNobel's unique expertise in protectivecoatings."

Winner: SprayVision

From the Czech Republic, SprayVision brings a data-driven approach to optimizing spray application of paint, offering customers full control over the process. The solution helps to reduce environmental impact by saving material and improving quality.

"What a great week, it exceeded our expectations," says Petr Jahn, CEO of SprayVision. "We learned a lot from connecting with the other startups and getting such challenging questions from the AkzoNobel team. They'll introduce us to completely new fields we're not currently active in, which represent big opportunities for collaboration."

More about Paint the Future

This Paint the Future global startup challenge launched in 2021 and attracted 245 submissions from 62 countries. The first global startup challenge was held in 2019, followed by regional challenges in Brazil (2020), China (2021), and most recently in India (2022).

