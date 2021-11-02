Akzo Nobel N.V., - AkzoNobel share buyback (October 25 2021 – October 29, 2021)
Akzo Nobel N.V.: Share Buyback Program Summary
SUMMARY
Minimum Notional Repurchase Amount (EUR)
€
400.000.000
Maximum Notional Repurchase Amount (EUR)
€
400.000.000
% of Buyback Completed (based on Min Notional):
7,1%
% of Buyback Completed (based on Max Notional):
7,1%
Total Number of Shares
291.350
Total Settlement Amount (EUR)
€
28.582.003
Guaranteed Repurchase Amount (EUR)
€
28.522.203
Average VWAP (EUR)
€
98,2405
Average VWAP Minus Discount (EUR)
€
97,8967
Average Purchase Price (EUR)
98,101951
Incentive Fee / (Contingent Rebate) (+ is paid to Akzo Nobel)
€
59.800
Day
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Daily Settlement
Amount
Daily
Monday
oktober 25, 2021
oktober 27, 2021
Tuesday
oktober 26, 2021
oktober 28, 2021
Wednesday
oktober 27, 2021
oktober 29, 2021
Thursday
oktober 28, 2021
november 1, 2021
Friday
oktober 29, 2021
november 2, 2021
7.591.346,43
3.571.797,52
6.970.686,71
4.878.001,94
5.570.170,76
# Shares Purchased
Aggregate # Shares
Purchase Price /
Average Purchase
Purchased
Share
Price / Share
Daily
Aggregate
Daily
Average
78.558
78.558
€
96,633652
€
96,633652
36.808
115.366
€
97,038620
€
96,762859
71.000
186.366
€
98,178686
€
97,302248
48.984
235.350
€
99,583577
€
97,777066
56.000
291.350
€
99,467335
€
98,101951
Daily VWAP on
Daily Open on
Arithmetic Average
Arithmetic Average
of Daily VWAP on
of Daily VWAP on
Euronext
Euronext
Euronext
Euronext - Discount
Daily
Average
Average
€
96,6944
€
98,0200
€
96,6944
€
96,3560
€
97,0375
€
96,8000
€
96,8660
€
96,5269
€
98,2524
€
96,6600
€
97,3281
€
96,9875
€
99,7810
€
98,7600
€
97,9413
€
97,5985
€
99,4374
€
99,5600
€
98,2405
€
97,8967
Achieved Discount
Aggregate Daily
Estimated Average
(Negative Number for
Perf: (+ is paid to
Settlement Amount
Discount)
Akzo Nobel)
Average
Aggregate
Aggregate
-0,06%
€
7.591.346,43
€
21.814
-0,11%
€
11.163.143,96
€
27.219
-0,03%
€
18.133.830,66
€
58.667
-0,17%
€
23.011.832,60
€
42.018
-0,14%
€
28.582.003,36
€
59.800
Upper price
restriction
(+10%)
Aggregate
107,82
107,15
106,88
107,32
107,76
Share Price
Volumes as % of
Volume
Restriction
Restriction
20 -Day ADTV
Respected
Respected
Aggregate
Aggregate
Aggregate
TRUE
8%
TRUE
TRUE
4%
TRUE
TRUE
8%
TRUE
TRUE
6%
TRUE
TRUE
6%
TRUE
Disclaimer
Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:39:16 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
9 576 M
11 093 M
11 093 M
Net income 2021
754 M
874 M
874 M
Net Debt 2021
1 952 M
2 262 M
2 262 M
P/E ratio 2021
24,0x
Yield 2021
2,08%
Capitalization
18 286 M
21 191 M
21 184 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,11x
EV / Sales 2022
1,99x
Nbr of Employees
32 700
Free-Float
97,2%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
100,25 €
Average target price
109,92 €
Spread / Average Target
9,64%
