  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Akzo Nobel N.V., - AkzoNobel share buyback (October 25 2021 – October 29, 2021)

11/02/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
Akzo Nobel N.V.: Share Buyback Program Summary

SUMMARY

Minimum Notional Repurchase Amount (EUR)

400.000.000

Maximum Notional Repurchase Amount (EUR)

400.000.000

% of Buyback Completed (based on Min Notional):

7,1%

% of Buyback Completed (based on Max Notional):

7,1%

Total Number of Shares

291.350

Total Settlement Amount (EUR)

28.582.003

Guaranteed Repurchase Amount (EUR)

28.522.203

Average VWAP (EUR)

98,2405

Average VWAP Minus Discount (EUR)

97,8967

Average Purchase Price (EUR)

98,101951

Incentive Fee / (Contingent Rebate) (+ is paid to Akzo Nobel)

59.800

Day

Trade Date

Settlement Date

Daily Settlement

Amount

Daily

Monday

oktober 25, 2021

oktober 27, 2021

Tuesday

oktober 26, 2021

oktober 28, 2021

Wednesday

oktober 27, 2021

oktober 29, 2021

Thursday

oktober 28, 2021

november 1, 2021

Friday

oktober 29, 2021

november 2, 2021

  • 7.591.346,43
  • 3.571.797,52
  • 6.970.686,71
  • 4.878.001,94
  • 5.570.170,76

RESTRICTED

RESTRICTED

# Shares Purchased

Aggregate # Shares

Purchase Price /

Average Purchase

Purchased

Share

Price / Share

Daily

Aggregate

Daily

Average

78.558

78.558

96,633652

96,633652

36.808

115.366

97,038620

96,762859

71.000

186.366

98,178686

97,302248

48.984

235.350

99,583577

97,777066

56.000

291.350

99,467335

98,101951

RESTRICTED

RESTRICTED

Daily VWAP on

Daily Open on

Arithmetic Average

Arithmetic Average

of Daily VWAP on

of Daily VWAP on

Euronext

Euronext

Euronext

Euronext - Discount

Daily

Average

Average

96,6944

98,0200

96,6944

96,3560

97,0375

96,8000

96,8660

96,5269

98,2524

96,6600

97,3281

96,9875

99,7810

98,7600

97,9413

97,5985

99,4374

99,5600

98,2405

97,8967

RESTRICTED

RESTRICTED

Achieved Discount

Aggregate Daily

Estimated Average

(Negative Number for

Perf: (+ is paid to

Settlement Amount

Discount)

Akzo Nobel)

Average

Aggregate

Aggregate

-0,06%

7.591.346,43

21.814

-0,11%

11.163.143,96

27.219

-0,03%

18.133.830,66

58.667

-0,17%

23.011.832,60

42.018

-0,14%

28.582.003,36

59.800

Upper price

restriction

(+10%)

Aggregate

107,82

107,15

106,88

107,32

107,76

RESTRICTED

RESTRICTED

Share Price

Volumes as % of

Volume

Restriction

Restriction

20 -Day ADTV

Respected

Respected

Aggregate

Aggregate

Aggregate

TRUE

8%

TRUE

TRUE

4%

TRUE

TRUE

8%

TRUE

TRUE

6%

TRUE

TRUE

6%

TRUE

RESTRICTED

RESTRICTED

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:39:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 576 M 11 093 M 11 093 M
Net income 2021 754 M 874 M 874 M
Net Debt 2021 1 952 M 2 262 M 2 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 18 286 M 21 191 M 21 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 32 700
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 100,25 €
Average target price 109,92 €
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.14.10%21 191
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY29.24%80 680
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED12.92%40 022
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.10.27%37 754
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-45.19%25 552
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.94%11 376