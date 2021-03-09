Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel and McLaren Racing extend partnership ahead of new F1 season

'We're very proud to extend our successful partnership with McLaren Racing, which is driven by collaboration, innovation and the pursuit of high performance,' says Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel's Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. 'The McLaren F1 team's spirit and dedication to success inspires us in our endeavor to continue delivering the best products and services to all our customers.'

Adds Mark Waller, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing: 'A partnership that has spanned over a decade, AkzoNobel's passion to continue to explore and innovate aligns directly with our team. We are delighted to continue our partnership and the development of outstanding innovation through AkzoNobel's paint and coating products to help further our race cars performance on track.'

The McLaren F1 team will be looking to build on a remarkable 2020 campaign, when they finished third in the constructor standings. Meanwhile, a dynamic new driver line-up sees Daniel Ricciardo (who came fifth in the 2020 driver standings) join Lando Norris (who finished ninth).

Scientists and technicians at McLaren Racing and AkzoNobel have been working together for well over a decade now, with the partnership having been extended in 2012 to include McLaren Automotive. As well as helping to accelerate innovation in coatings technology and color development, the collaboration has also paved the way for future exploration of new opportunities.

Continues Bourguignon: 'We're all extremely enthusiastic to see our Sikkens and International coatings in action on the MCL35M this season and can't wait for the scheduled return of F1 racing to the Netherlands in September.'

Testing for the new season is due to start on March 12, while the first Grand Prix is due to take place in Bahrain on March 28.

About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

www.akzonobel.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US. The team will contest the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. In 2021 McLaren Racing will race in the INDYCAR Series with drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, while Juan Pablo Montoya will compete for the team at the 105th running of the Indy 500 in a third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.