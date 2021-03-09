Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Akzo Nobel N.V.    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel and McLaren Racing extend partnership ahead of new F1 season

03/09/2021 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'We're very proud to extend our successful partnership with McLaren Racing, which is driven by collaboration, innovation and the pursuit of high performance,' says Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel's Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. 'The McLaren F1 team's spirit and dedication to success inspires us in our endeavor to continue delivering the best products and services to all our customers.'

Adds Mark Waller, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing: 'A partnership that has spanned over a decade, AkzoNobel's passion to continue to explore and innovate aligns directly with our team. We are delighted to continue our partnership and the development of outstanding innovation through AkzoNobel's paint and coating products to help further our race cars performance on track.'

The McLaren F1 team will be looking to build on a remarkable 2020 campaign, when they finished third in the constructor standings. Meanwhile, a dynamic new driver line-up sees Daniel Ricciardo (who came fifth in the 2020 driver standings) join Lando Norris (who finished ninth).

Scientists and technicians at McLaren Racing and AkzoNobel have been working together for well over a decade now, with the partnership having been extended in 2012 to include McLaren Automotive. As well as helping to accelerate innovation in coatings technology and color development, the collaboration has also paved the way for future exploration of new opportunities.

Continues Bourguignon: 'We're all extremely enthusiastic to see our Sikkens and International coatings in action on the MCL35M this season and can't wait for the scheduled return of F1 racing to the Netherlands in September.'

Testing for the new season is due to start on March 12, while the first Grand Prix is due to take place in Bahrain on March 28.

About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.
www.akzonobel.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. 

McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US. The team will contest the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. In 2021 McLaren Racing will race in the INDYCAR Series with drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, while Juan Pablo Montoya will compete for the team at the 105th running of the Indy 500 in a third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 15:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
10:25aAKZO NOBEL N  : AkzoNobel and McLaren Racing extend partnership ahead of new F1 ..
PU
02:00aAKZO NOBEL N  : AkzoNobel share buyback (March 1, 2021 – March 5, 2021)
AQ
03/02AKZO NOBEL N  : AkzoNobel completes acquisition of Titan Paints in Spain
PU
03/02AKZO NOBEL N  : AkzoNobel share buyback (February 22, 2021 – February 26, ..
AQ
03/01AKZO NOBEL N  : AkzoNobel kicks off Paint the Future startup challenge in China
PU
02/23AKZO NOBEL NV  : UBS remains Neutral
MD
02/23AKZO NOBEL N  : Share buyback overview (February 15, 2021 – February 19, 2..
PU
02/23AKZO NOBEL N  : AkzoNobel share buyback (February 15, 2021 – February 19, ..
AQ
02/23AKZO NOBEL N.V.  : Security operations
CO
02/23AKZO NOBEL N.V.  : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 515 M 10 130 M 10 130 M
Net income 2020 619 M 737 M 737 M
Net Debt 2020 999 M 1 188 M 1 188 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 2,16%
Capitalization 16 680 M 19 784 M 19 843 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 32 200
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 101,32 €
Last Close Price 88,56 €
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.1.50%19 784
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-8.06%61 319
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.13%34 639
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.1.30%34 618
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-13.81%31 171
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.70%11 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ