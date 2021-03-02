Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel completes acquisition of Titan Paints in Spain

Log in
03/02/2021 | 02:37am EST
Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Industrias Titan S.A.U. (Titan Paints), strengthening its paints business and footprint in Spain to become one of the market references in the region.

The transaction includes three production facilities and seven logistics and service centers for decorative paints, including one of the most modern manufacturing plants for water-based paints in Europe in El Prat de Llobregat, near Barcelona.

The business generated revenue of around €80 million. Titan Paints - which also has a relevant presence in Portugal - is one of Spain's best-known brands. The business shares AkzoNobel's commitment to sustainable product innovation, with much of its portfolio having received recognition for environmental performance.


About AkzoNobel

We've been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance you're only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
