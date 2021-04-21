Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
News 
Summary

Akzo Nobel N : Q1 core profit jumps 43% on strong growth in Asia

04/21/2021 | 01:27am EDT
AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit jumped 43% to 307 million euros ($369.2 million), as economic recovery boosted demand especially in Asia.

Analysts polled by the company had expected adjusted operating income to increase to 275 million euros, after a 214 million euros result a year earlier.

Sales improved 10% to 2.26 billion euros in the January-March period, easily beating the average projection of a 3% rise.

"We delivered very strong results for the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Thierry Vanlancker said in a statement.

"Going forward, we'll remain focused on offsetting higher raw material costs with pricing initiatives and cost discipline."

In the first quarter, cost cuts managed to offset the effect of the rapid rise in prices for raw materials such as oil, the maker of the Dulux and Flexa brands of paints said.

Rising input prices will, however, remain a challenge in the second and third quarters, the company said, as it predicted a 50 basis point increase in its return on sales for this year. ($1 = 0.8315 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 090 M 10 935 M 10 935 M
Net income 2021 798 M 960 M 960 M
Net Debt 2021 1 607 M 1 934 M 1 934 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 18 880 M 22 731 M 22 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 32 200
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 103,12 €
Last Close Price 100,65 €
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.14.56%22 731
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY8.42%71 128
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.17.18%40 068
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.99%34 943
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-6.97%32 476
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.2.88%12 095
