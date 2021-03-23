Log in
AKZO NOBEL N.V.

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel N : Share buyback overview (March 15, 2021 – March 19, 2021)

03/23/2021 | 08:37am GMT
Segment Pro Forma 2020 Q
The below pro forma financials are unaudited financial information which has been prepared solely for illustrative purposes to show how the acquisition of SN Power might have affected the financials of the group if the acquisition had occurred at an earlier date. All pro forma financials in this file are unaudited.
FY 2020
NOK million Power Production Development & Construction Services Corporate Total
Revenues and other income 3,356 873 243 40 4,512
Cost of sales -100 -764 0 - 0 - 864
Gross profit 3,256 109 243 40 3,649
Personnel -96 -117 -78 - 97 - 388
Other operating expenses -453 -104 -77 - 146 - 780
EBITDA 2,706 -112 88 - 203 2,478
D&A -812 -26 -3 - 21 - 863
EBIT 1,894 -138 85 - 223 1,618
Q1 2020
NOK million Power Production Development & Construction Services Corporate Total
Revenues and other income 720 414 55 7 1,196
Cost of sales -36 -369 0 0 -405
Gross profit 684 45 55 7 791
Personnel -22 -27 -18 -17 -84
Other operating expenses -89 -24 -19 -13 -146
EBITDA 573 -6 18 -23 562
D&A -186 -10 -1.0 -5 -202
EBIT 387 -16 17 -29 359
Q2 2020
NOK million Power Production Development & Construction Services Corporate Total
Revenues and other income 847 383 76 13 1,319
Cost of sales -31 -329 0 0 -360
Gross profit 815 54 76 13 959
Personnel -18 -28 -22 -15 -83
Other operating expenses -115 -26 -18 -13 -172
EBITDA 682 0 36 -15 703
D&A -207 -4 -1.0 -5 -217
EBIT 476 -4 35 -20 487
Q3 2020
NOK million Power Production Development & Construction Services Corporate Total
Revenues and other income 876 30 63 9 978
Cost of sales -16 -26 0 0 -42
Gross profit 860 4 63 9 936
Personnel -23 -29 -19 -27 -98
Other operating expenses -118 -23 -21 -41 -203
EBITDA 719 -48 23 -59 636
D&A -210 -7 -1.0 -5 -223
EBIT 510 -55 22 -64 413
Q4 2020
NOK million Power Production Development & Construction Services Corporate Total
Revenues and other income 914 46 48 9 1,017
Cost of sales -17 -40 0 0 -57
Gross profit 897 6 48 9 960
Personnel -32 -33 -20 -38 -123
Other operating expenses -132 -31 -17 -79 -260
EBITDA 732 -58 11 -108 578
D&A -209 -5 -1.0 -5 -221
EBIT 523 -63 10 -113 357
PP Pro Forma 2020 Q break down
The below pro forma financials are unaudited financial information which has been prepared solely for illustrative purposes to show how the acquisition of SN Power might have affected the financials of the group if the acquisition had occurred at an earlier date. All pro forma financials in this file are unaudited.
FY 2020 Philippines South Africa Uganda Malaysia Egypt Laos Czech Republic Ukraine Honduras Jordan Brazil Other Total
NOK million Hydro Solar Hydro Solar Solar Hydro Solar Solar Solar Solar Solar
Revenues 1,053 470 337 335 319 242 127 107 112 97 78 79 3,356
Cost of sales -89 0 0 0 0 -11 0 0 0 0 0 0 -100
OPEX -142 -76 -18 -40 -51 -23 -12 -13 -18 -14 -17 -124 -549
EBITDA 822 394 319 295 268 208 116 94 93 83 61 -45 2,706
EBITDA margin 78% 84% 95% 88% 84% 86% 91% 88% 83% 86% 78% -57% 81%
Cash flow to equity 400 116 216 55 104 59 54 19 55 21 30 -61 1,067
Scatec economic interest 50% 46% 28% 100% 51% 20% 100% 91% 51% 62% 44% 0
Net production (GWh) 568 418 393 293 473 482 23 79 82 62 130 42 3,045
Q1 2020 Philippines South Africa Uganda Malaysia Egypt Laos Czech Republic Ukraine Honduras Jordan Brazil Other Total
NOK million Hydro Solar Hydro Solar Solar Hydro Solar Solar Solar Solar Solar
Revenues 190 103 84 95 73 52 23 9 31 20 21 19 720
Cost of sales -35 0 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -36
OPEX -29 -14 -4 -9 -10 -5 -3 -2 -4 -3 -5 -23 -111
EBITDA 126 88 80 86 62 46 20 7 27 17 16 -4 573
EBITDA margin 66% 85% 95% 91% 85% 88% 87% 78% 87% 85% 76% -21% 80%
Cash flow to equity 29 29 54 28 20 9 6 -1 17 2 4 1 199
Scatec economic interest 50% 46% 28% 100% 51% 20% 100% 91% 51% 62% 44%
Net production (GWh) 83 73 100 81 109 102 4 6 23 13 30 10 633
Q2 2020 Philippines South Africa Uganda Malaysia Egypt Laos Czech Republic Ukraine Honduras Jordan Brazil Other Total
NOK million Hydro Solar Hydro Solar Solar Hydro Solar Solar Solar Solar Solar
Revenues 217 100 89 86 91 78 48 38 29 31 20 20 847
Cost of sales -28 0 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 0 0 -31
OPEX -28 -20 -4 -12 -12 -6 -3 -3 -4 -11 -4 -26 -133
EBITDA 161 80 85 74 79 68 45 35 25 20 16 -6 682
EBITDA margin 74% 80% 96% 86% 87% 87% 94% 92% 86% 65% 80% -30% 81%
Cash flow to equity 58 19 58 16 34 28 27 17 15 4 13 1 288
Scatec economic interest 50% 46% 28% 100% 51% 20% 100% 91% 51% 62% 44% 0
Net production (GWh) 73 92 81 71 129 144 9 22 20 19 33 11 704
Q3 2020 Philippines South Africa Uganda Malaysia Egypt Laos Czech Republic Ukraine Honduras Jordan Brazil Other Total
NOK million Hydro Solar Hydro Solar Solar Hydro Solar Solar Solar Solar Solar
Revenues 283 116 82 75 84 51 45 49 29 28 20 16 876
Cost of sales -13 0 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 -16
OPEX -41 -21 -5 -9 -14 -6 -3 -3 -5 -3 -4 -27 -140
EBITDA 228 95 78 66 71 43 42 45 24 25 16 -12 719
EBITDA margin 81% 82% 95% 88% 85% 84% 93% 92% 83% 89% 80% -75% 82%
Cash flow to equity 120 31 52 9 30 7 24 17 15 9 10 -3 321
Scatec economic interest 50% 46% 28% 100% 51% 20% 100% 91% 51% 62% 44% 0
Net production (GWh) 162 111 106 66 130 112 8 34 22 18 35 11 814
Q4 2020 Philippines South Africa Uganda Malaysia Egypt Laos Czech Republic Ukraine Honduras Jordan Brazil Other Total
NOK million Hydro Solar Hydro Solar Solar Hydro Solar Solar Solar Solar Solar
Revenues 363 152 81 79 71 61 11 12 23 18 18 24 914
Cost of sales -13 0 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 0 0 -17
OPEX -44 -22 -5 -11 -15 -6 -3 -4 -5 3 -5 -48 -164
EBITDA 307 130 76 68 57 51 8 8 18 20 13 -23 733
EBITDA margin 85% 86% 94% 86% 80% 84% 73% 67% 78% 111% 72% -96% 80%
Cash flow to equity 192 38 51 2 21 15 -3 -14 8 6 3 -59 260
Scatec economic interest 50% 46% 28% 100% 51% 20% 100% 91% 51% 62% 44% 0
Net production (GWh) 251 142 107 75 105 123 2 17 17 12 32 10 893

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 033 M 10 755 M 7 786 M
Net income 2021 781 M 930 M 673 M
Net Debt 2021 1 522 M 1 812 M 1 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 17 767 M 21 202 M 15 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 32 200
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 101,57 €
Last Close Price 94,48 €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.7.53%20 544
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.90%63 609
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.39%37 806
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.2.58%34 369
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-12.78%31 135
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.23%11 582
