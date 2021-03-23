Akzo Nobel N : Share buyback overview (March 15, 2021 – March 19, 2021)
Segment Pro Forma 2020 Q
The below pro forma financials are unaudited financial information which has been prepared solely for illustrative purposes to show how the acquisition of SN Power might have affected the financials of the group if the acquisition had occurred at an earlier date. All pro forma financials in this file are unaudited.
FY 2020
NOK million
Power Production
Development & Construction
Services
Corporate
Total
Revenues and other income
3,356
873
243
40
4,512
Cost of sales
-100
-764
0
- 0
- 864
Gross profit
3,256
109
243
40
3,649
Personnel
-96
-117
-78
- 97
- 388
Other operating expenses
-453
-104
-77
- 146
- 780
EBITDA
2,706
-112
88
- 203
2,478
D&A
-812
-26
-3
- 21
- 863
EBIT
1,894
-138
85
- 223
1,618
Q1 2020
NOK million
Power Production
Development & Construction
Services
Corporate
Total
Revenues and other income
720
414
55
7
1,196
Cost of sales
-36
-369
0
0
-405
Gross profit
684
45
55
7
791
Personnel
-22
-27
-18
-17
-84
Other operating expenses
-89
-24
-19
-13
-146
EBITDA
573
-6
18
-23
562
D&A
-186
-10
-1.0
-5
-202
EBIT
387
-16
17
-29
359
Q2 2020
NOK million
Power Production
Development & Construction
Services
Corporate
Total
Revenues and other income
847
383
76
13
1,319
Cost of sales
-31
-329
0
0
-360
Gross profit
815
54
76
13
959
Personnel
-18
-28
-22
-15
-83
Other operating expenses
-115
-26
-18
-13
-172
EBITDA
682
0
36
-15
703
D&A
-207
-4
-1.0
-5
-217
EBIT
476
-4
35
-20
487
Q3 2020
NOK million
Power Production
Development & Construction
Services
Corporate
Total
Revenues and other income
876
30
63
9
978
Cost of sales
-16
-26
0
0
-42
Gross profit
860
4
63
9
936
Personnel
-23
-29
-19
-27
-98
Other operating expenses
-118
-23
-21
-41
-203
EBITDA
719
-48
23
-59
636
D&A
-210
-7
-1.0
-5
-223
EBIT
510
-55
22
-64
413
Q4 2020
NOK million
Power Production
Development & Construction
Services
Corporate
Total
Revenues and other income
914
46
48
9
1,017
Cost of sales
-17
-40
0
0
-57
Gross profit
897
6
48
9
960
Personnel
-32
-33
-20
-38
-123
Other operating expenses
-132
-31
-17
-79
-260
EBITDA
732
-58
11
-108
578
D&A
-209
-5
-1.0
-5
-221
EBIT
523
-63
10
-113
357
PP Pro Forma 2020 Q break down
