MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Akzo Nobel N.V.    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Akzo Nobel enters race to buy Finland's Tikkurila, tops PPG bid

01/18/2021 | 02:41am EST
AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel on Monday entered the race to buy Finnish peer Tikkurila with an offer 13% higher than an increased bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries made this month.

Akzo said it was willing to pay 31.25 euros per outstanding share, valuing Tikkurila at 1.4 billion euros ($1.69 billion), versus the 27.75 euros offered by PPG two weeks ago.

Akzo invited Tikkurila's board to enter negotiations on the offer, even though the Finnish company earlier agreed to PPG's deal.

Tikkurila could not be immediately reached for comment.

Akzo said in order to obtain regulatory approval for the deal, it would sell its decorative paints business in the Nordics and Baltics after closing.

"Our complementary geographic profiles would create superior value compared to any other combination," Akzo CEO Thierry Vanlancker said.

PPG in 2017 attempted to acquire Akzo but eventually dropped its $26.5 billion offer after repeated rejections from the company, legal defeats and hostility from Dutch politicians.

($1 = 0.8281 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer and Tarmo Virki; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKZO NOBEL N.V. -0.04% 88.66 Real-time Quote.2.16%
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. -2.44% 148.04 Delayed Quote.2.65%
TIKKURILA OYJ -0.71% 27.95 Delayed Quote.12.02%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 528 M 10 301 M 10 301 M
Net income 2020 617 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2020 987 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 17 028 M 20 588 M 20 567 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 32 400
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Bernardus Johannes Maria Verwaayen Member-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.2.16%20 588
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-1.27%58 971
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.5.22%34 968
ASIAN PAINTS-6.28%33 974
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.27%29 673
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.91%11 224
