Akzo Nobel enters race to buy Finland's Tikkurila, tops PPG bid

AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings
maker Akzo Nobel on Monday entered the race to buy
Finnish peer Tikkurila with an offer 13% higher than
an increased bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries made
this month.
Akzo said it was willing to pay 31.25 euros per outstanding
share, valuing Tikkurila at 1.4 billion euros ($1.69 billion),
versus the 27.75 euros offered by PPG two weeks ago.
Akzo invited Tikkurila's board to enter negotiations on the
offer, even though the Finnish company earlier agreed to PPG's
deal.
Tikkurila could not be immediately reached for comment.
Akzo said in order to obtain regulatory approval for the
deal, it would sell its decorative paints business in the
Nordics and Baltics after closing.
"Our complementary geographic profiles would create superior
value compared to any other combination," Akzo CEO Thierry
Vanlancker said.
PPG in 2017 attempted to acquire Akzo but eventually dropped
its $26.5 billion offer after repeated rejections from the
company, legal defeats and hostility from Dutch politicians.
