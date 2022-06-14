Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Akzo Nobel N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:30 2022-06-14 am EDT
71.40 EUR   -3.28%
03:12aAkzo Nobel's Q2 results hit by COVID lockdowns and weak demand
RE
02:43aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (June 6, 2022 – June 10, 2022)
PU
02:13aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel updates Q2 outlook based on impact of China lockdowns and slower start to the EMEA DIY season
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akzo Nobel's Q2 results hit by COVID lockdowns and weak demand

06/14/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: AkzoNobel's logo is seen in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Tuesday its operating income in the second quarter would be around 90 million euros ($94 million) lower than expected due to lockdowns in China and weak demand for decorative paints in Europe.

Lockdowns in China dented sales of paints and coatings in the second quarter, Akzo said, while the reopening of the country in June was not enough to recover all the missed revenue.

Overall, this will lower operating income by around 40 million euros compared with the average expectation of analysts for the second quarter, a spokesperson said.

Results were also hit by relatively weak demand for decorative paints from European consumers in April and May, driving up inventory costs in Akzo's supply chain.

Although demand returned to 2019 levels in June, operating income for the decorative paints business will be down by around 50 million euros compared with previous expectations, Akzo said.

The most recent poll published on Akzo's website showed analysts on average expected operating income to drop 12% in the second quarter to 337 million euros, down from 384 million euros a year before.

($1 = 0.9582 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AKZO NOBEL N.V.
03:12aAkzo Nobel's Q2 results hit by COVID lockdowns and weak demand
RE
02:43aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (June 6, 2022 – June 10, 2022)
PU
02:13aAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel updates Q2 outlook based on impact of China lockdowns and slower ..
PU
06/08AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (May 30, 2022 – June 3, 2022)
PU
06/06AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/01AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/01AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel to acquire African paints and coatings activities from Kansai Pai..
PU
05/31AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (May 23, 2022 – May 27, 2022)
PU
05/25AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
05/24AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (May 16, 2022 – May 20, 2022)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKZO NOBEL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 885 M 11 354 M 11 354 M
Net income 2022 869 M 907 M 907 M
Net Debt 2022 3 074 M 3 207 M 3 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 13 045 M 13 607 M 13 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 32 900
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Akzo Nobel N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 73,82 €
Average target price 105,09 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Byron Elmer Grote Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dick M. Sluimers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-23.50%13 607
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-29.74%64 044
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-19.93%33 265
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-32.79%27 375
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.05%17 325
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.93%10 472