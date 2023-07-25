Equities AKZA NL0013267909
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:56 2023-07-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|76.80 EUR
|+3.48%
|+3.98%
|+22.76%
|11:36am
|European Midday Briefing: Stocks Stuck as Traders Eye Central Banks, More Earnings
|DJ
|09:00am
|Transcript : Akzo Nobel N.V., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023
|CI
AKZONOBEL : A changing equity story
Today at 01:22 pm
Akzo Nobel N.V. has been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance to be only ever a few meters away from one of its products. Its world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Akzo Nobel N.V. is active in more than 150 countries and has set its sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what customers would expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Akzo Nobel N.V.
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
74.22EUR
Average target price
81.55EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.88%
Sector Paint & Coating
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+22.76%
|14 019 M $
|-3.65%
|11 859 M $
|+17.61%
|19 641 M $
|+16.11%
|8 137 M $
|+28.62%
|7 169 M $
|-8.24%
|5 008 M $
|+43.51%
|3 704 M $
|+9.76%
|3 190 M $
|-1.59%
|2 557 M $
|-18.52%
|1 561 M $