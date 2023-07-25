  1. Markets
AKZA

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

Equities AKZA NL0013267909

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:56 2023-07-25 am EDT
76.80 EUR +3.48% +3.98% +22.76%
09:00am Transcript : Akzo Nobel N.V., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023 CI

AKZONOBEL : A changing equity story

Today at 01:22 pm

Latest news about Akzo Nobel N.V.

Transcript : Akzo Nobel N.V., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2023 CI
Dulux maker Akzo Nobel lifts 2023 outlook on easing raw material costs RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares off to a Weak Start Ahead of Central Bank Meetings DJ
AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays gives a Buy rating MD
S.C. HIRSCH POROZELL S.R.L. agreed to acquire XPS insulation production in Romania from Akzo Nobel N.V.. CI
AKZO NOBEL NV : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Receives a Buy rating from UBS MD
Akzonobel Advances Manufacturing and R&D in North America CI
AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Receives a Buy rating from UBS MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating MD
Microsoft says new computing service for chemicals can slash R&D time RE
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating MD
Akzo Nobel India's Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q4 MT
AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS reiterates its Buy rating MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS maintains a Buy rating MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from UBS MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating MD
AKZONOBEL : A weather-dependent Q2 outcome Alphavalue
AKZO NOBEL NV : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating MD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS remains its Buy rating MD

Chart Akzo Nobel N.V.

Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. has been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance to be only ever a few meters away from one of its products. Its world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Akzo Nobel N.V. is active in more than 150 countries and has set its sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what customers would expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Akzo Nobel N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
74.22EUR
Average target price
81.55EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.88%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Paint & Coating

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Chart Analysis Akzo Nobel N.V.
+22.76% 14 019 M $
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Chart Analysis RPM International Inc.
-3.65% 11 859 M $
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
+17.61% 19 641 M $
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED
Chart Analysis Berger Paints India Limited
+16.11% 8 137 M $
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
Chart Analysis Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
+28.62% 7 169 M $
SKSHU PAINT CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis SKSHU Paint Co.,Ltd.
-8.24% 5 008 M $
KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
+43.51% 3 704 M $
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
+9.76% 3 190 M $
PT AVIA AVIAN TBK
Chart Analysis PT Avia Avian Tbk
-1.59% 2 557 M $
TOA PAINT (THAILAND)
Chart Analysis TOA Paint (Thailand)
-18.52% 1 561 M $
Paint & Coating
